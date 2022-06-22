Search Query
Myra Janco Daniels
Myra Janco Daniels, iconic arts champion and advertising pioneer, dies Wednesday
John Davis
Myra Janco Daniels, who founded the Philharmonic Center for the Arts (now Artis-Naples) and the Naples Museum of Art (now the Baker Museum), died Wednesday, June 22, at the age of 96.