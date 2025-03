Fort Myers City Council voted 5 to 2 on February 18 to start over procuring bids for repairs to the columns and fencing that surround Rachel at the Well. Rachel, a 99-year old statue of a Grecian maiden that stands at the entrance to Edison Park at Llewellyn Drive and McGregor Boulevard, is fine, but her "surround" has still not been rebuilt more than two and a half years after Hurricane Ian.

Listen • 2:52