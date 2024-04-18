-
“Divergent Inspiration” exhibition coming to the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center features art by STARability Foundation participantsThe Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center hosts an inclusive group exhibition of works by STARability Foundation participants titled “Divergent Inspiration.” The Foundation also recently received a game-changing $5 million donation from philanthropist and entrepreneur Tom Golisano. STARability CEO Karen Govern talks about the exhibit, plans for expansion, and the foundation’s work, mission, and history.