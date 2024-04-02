Registration for Voluntary Prekindergarten is now open for summer programs in Lee, Collier, Hendry and Glades Counties. The free educational program is available to 4-year-olds that reside in Florida, regardless of family income.Voluntary Prekindergarten gives children a jump-start by preparing them for school and enhancing their pre-reading, pre-math, language, and social skills. VPK classrooms are taught by certified teachers with a focus on school readiness and social and emotional well-being. By developing the early skills children need to become strong students, they are more likely to be successful in school.