    Summer VPK registration opens in Lee, Collier, Hendry and Glades Counties
    Registration for Voluntary Prekindergarten is now open for summer programs in Lee, Collier, Hendry and Glades Counties. The free educational program is available to 4-year-olds that reside in Florida, regardless of family income.Voluntary Prekindergarten gives children a jump-start by preparing them for school and enhancing their pre-reading, pre-math, language, and social skills. VPK classrooms are taught by certified teachers with a focus on school readiness and social and emotional well-being. By developing the early skills children need to become strong students, they are more likely to be successful in school.