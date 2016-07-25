13 Images
The 15th Annual Inclusion Basketball Game featured two teams of Special Olympics athletes with partners. Student athletes coached the teams, and Fort Myers High School students filled the gym to cheer on the teams.
The 15th Annual Inclusion Basketball Game featured two teams of Special Olympics athletes with partners. Student athletes coached the teams, and Fort Myers High School students filled the gym to cheer on the teams.
040425 aiw inclusionbball 001.jpg
Sincere Knight celebrates a basket during the 15th annual Fort Myers High School Inclusion Basketball Game on Friday, Apr. 4, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
040425 aiw inclusionbball 002.jpg
Darren Jocelin gets a high five from a teammate after scoring a basket during the 15th annual Fort Myers High School Inclusion Basketball Game on Friday, Apr. 4, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
040425 aiw inclusionbball 003.jpg
Special Olympics athletes and partners play in the 15th annual Fort Myers High School Inclusion Basketball Game on Friday, Apr. 4, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
040425 aiw inclusionbball 004.jpg
Sincere Knight celebrates a basket during the 15th annual Fort Myers High School Inclusion Basketball Game on Friday, Apr. 4, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
040425 aiw inclusionbball 005.jpg
Manny Rosario dribbles around a defender in the 15th annual Fort Myers High School Inclusion Basketball Game on Friday, Apr. 4, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
040425aiwInclusionBBall014.jpg
Special Olympics athletes and partners play in the 15th annual Fort Myers High School Inclusion Basketball Game on Friday, Apr. 4, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
040425aiwInclusionBBall016.jpg
Special Olympics athletes and partners play in the 15th annual Fort Myers High School Inclusion Basketball Game on Friday, Apr. 4, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
040425aiwInclusionBBall022.jpg
Special Olympics athletes and partners play in the 15th annual Fort Myers High School Inclusion Basketball Game on Friday, Apr. 4, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
040425aiwInclusionBBall026.jpg
Special Olympics athletes and partners play in the 15th annual Fort Myers High School Inclusion Basketball Game on Friday, Apr. 4, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
040425aiwInclusionBBall014.jpg
Special Olympics athletes and partners play in the 15th annual Fort Myers High School Inclusion Basketball Game on Friday, Apr. 4, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
040425aiwInclusionBBall016.jpg
Special Olympics athletes and partners play in the 15th annual Fort Myers High School Inclusion Basketball Game on Friday, Apr. 4, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
040425aiwInclusionBBall026.jpg
Special Olympics athletes and partners play in the 15th annual Fort Myers High School Inclusion Basketball Game on Friday, Apr. 4, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
040425aiwInclusionBBall022.jpg
Special Olympics athletes and partners play in the 15th annual Fort Myers High School Inclusion Basketball Game on Friday, Apr. 4, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
1/13