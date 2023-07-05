8 Images
The undocumented consider their families and future lives in the US
The federal government has ordered a Southwest Florida resident, an undocumented worker, to be deported by the end of March. His son worries about how his family will cope.
Deported E.JPG
The federal government has ordered a Southwest Florida resident, Daniel Monroy, an undocumented worker, to be deported by the end of March. His wife Santana isn't sure how the family will handle this situation. (Kevin Smith / WGCU)
Deported C.JPG
The federal government has ordered a Southwest Florida resident, Daniel Monroy, an undocumented worker, to be deported by the end of March. His son worries about how his family will cope. (Kevin Smith / WGCU)
DeportH.JPG
17 year-old, Jenny Monroy, a U.S. citizen is fearful about the impending deportation of her father back to Mexico because he doesn’t have legal status in this country. (Kevin Smith / WGCU)
deported g.JPG
The federal government has ordered a Southwest Florida resident, Daniel Monroy, an undocumented worker, to be deported by the end of March. His son worries about how his family will cope. (Kevin Smith / WGCU)
Deported F.JPG
The federal government has ordered a Southwest Florida resident, Daniel Monroy, an undocumented worker, to be deported by the end of March. His son worries about how his family will cope. Until then, he wears an ankle monitor so his location can be tracked. (Kevin Smith / WGCU)
deported D.JPG
The federal government has ordered a Southwest Florida resident, an undocumented worker, to be deported by the end of March. His son worries about how his family will cope. (Kevin Smith / WGCU)
Deported B.JPG
The federal government has ordered a Southwest Florida resident, Daniel Monroy, left, an undocumented worker, to be deported by the end of March. His son Rene, right, worries about how his family will cope. (Kevin Smith / WGCU)
DeportI.JPG
The federal government has ordered a Southwest Florida resident, Daniel Monroy, an undocumented worker, to be deported by the end of March. Ricardio Skerrett, his attorney, says the story is sad and common. “Most of these people come from extreme poverty, and they really come to work. And that's why we need to reform our immigration laws. Most of the people that come here do not come for asylum. They go for economic reasons. And we have to recognize that,” said Skerrett. “And that's always been my complaint: that the immigration laws in this country do not follow the market realities.” (Kevin Smith / WGCU)
1/8