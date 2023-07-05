The undocumented consider their families and future lives in the US

DeportI.JPG

The federal government has ordered a Southwest Florida resident, Daniel Monroy, an undocumented worker, to be deported by the end of March. Ricardio Skerrett, his attorney, says the story is sad and common. “Most of these people come from extreme poverty, and they really come to work. And that's why we need to reform our immigration laws. Most of the people that come here do not come for asylum. They go for economic reasons. And we have to recognize that,” said Skerrett. “And that's always been my complaint: that the immigration laws in this country do not follow the market realities.” (Kevin Smith / WGCU)