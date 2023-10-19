As Frank-N-Furter, Joey Bostic leads ‘Rocky Horror’ audiences into a catacomb of chaos and fun

For the third time since 2019, Joey Bostic will tackle the role of Frank-N-Furter in "The Rocky Horror Show." This time it’s for Fort Myers Theatre.

“If you want to have fun, this is the show for you,” Bostic promised.

“As soon as we step out onto the stage for "Science Fiction Double Feature" and you hear those first notes belted out by Emma Luke-Said, who beautifully does it," he said. "All the way up to when you start hearing your favorites, like "Sweet Transvestite" and "The Time Warp," it’s just evolved so much into a catacomb of chaos and fun that I think you just can’t help but enjoy yourself.”

In the past, Bostic has strived to make his character likable, almost sympathetic.

“Just a sweet transvestite, that’s not gonna bother you,” Bostic smiled somewhat malevolently. “That’s just who I am,” he added feigning innocence.

Tom Hall “We’re leaning into the satirical aspects of the show,” remarks Joey Bostic (left), who finds the tenor of the show and numbers like “Sweet Transvestite” to be particularly sanguine given the times in which we find ourselves particularly in Florida. “Songs like ‘Sweet Transvestite' openly mock bills like the Don’t Say Gay Bill and the anti-trans laws that have been put into place.”

This year, though, Bostic has fully embraced his character’s wonton narcissism.

The people in Frank’s world are there for one thing and one thing only – to provide him with amusement, adoration and adulation. Their thoughts, their hopes and dreams, their feelings are completely irrelevant.

Frank-N-Furter’s interactions with Riff Raff are a perfect illustration.

“With Riff Raff, when it comes to who made Rocky, there’s a lot more taunting,” said Bostic. “Like, I’m getting the credit whether it was actually me or not.”

In the cult classic, Columbia is presented as an adoring groupie who hangs on Frank’s every word and settles for the emotional crumbs he callously tosses her way. As Bostic plays the part this year, it’s not just that Frank doesn’t appreciate her unconditional love and self-sacrifice. In his view, Columbia is a total loser or “little stupid bitch,” quotes Bostic from the production.

With no moral compass, the Frank-N-Furter that audiences see during this year’s production of Rocky Horror is more mercurial, more villainous and completely consumed with satisfying his own perverse desires.

While Frank may market himself to others as a sweet transvestite, he’s really a mean self-absorbed, egocentric manipulator.

Tom Hall While Frank-N-Furter may be the headliner, there’s a whole more to Rocky Horror. Allison Lund plays Riff Raff (center). She reminds everyone that the music in Rocky Horror is something special, this cast provides some pretty amazing vocals.

In real life, Bostic is his character’s polar opposite.

To make the mental and emotional transformation required to play this version of Frank-N-Furter, Bostic has been compelled to conjure a dark, unconscionable psychopath - not unlike Heath Ledger’s Joker or David Carradine’s Bill.

“I think he’s just really come to think of Frank-N-Furter as a part of himself,” said Emma Luke-Said, who plays Magenta.

“So this year, he’s more acting on an extension of himself rather than as a separate character.”

While Frank-N-Furter may be the headliner, there’s a whole more to "Rocky Horror."

Allison Lund plays Riff Raff. She reminds everyone that the music in "Rocky Horror" is something special — this cast provides some pretty amazing vocals.

"Everything about Rocky’s wonderful," said Lund " The vocal talent this year’s amazing. Obviously a lot of the cast is existing, but like Brad and Janet are amazing and that’s a different dynamic than last year, so the vocals are really good this year I think.”

Tom Hall Emma Luke-Said plays Magenta (middle right) in Fort Myers Theatre's The Rocky Horror Show.

Emma Luke-Said explains that she appreciates the show’s historical context outside of its cult following.

“It’s also about the cultural shift of the old-school rock n’ roll and the sexual conservatism of the ‘50s that gave way into the glam rock n’ roll and sexual freedom of the 1970s, which is what I really think Richard O’Brien was trying to accomplish when he wrote the play," said Luke-Said.

"On top of that, there’s a lot of really fun tracks, a lot of fun dancing. Kookie characters that are really memorable. And the tradition of the callbacks and throwing things at the actors, which is always fun,” she said.

And then there are the four midnight performances.

While Fort Myers Theatre encourages callbacks at all of its "Rocky Horror" shows, goodie bags filled with props will be provided to those who attend its four midnight happenings.

“There’s just something a lot more satisfying about doing it at midnight,” said Bostic.

“I mean "Rocky Horror" originated in the midnight aspect. You know, it’s the witching hour. It’s the time where everything spooky comes to life. And its Halloween,” he said.

Not to mention, the October 27th and 28th midnight shows take place during October’s Hunter Full Moon.

"Rocky Horror" runs at Fort Myers Theatre from October 20-28, with 11:59 p.m. shows on October 20, 21, 27 and 28.

Tom Hall Rocky Horror rehearsal at Fort Myers Theatre.

Robin Dawn Ryan (Robin Dawn Dance Academy) is in her element when it comes to musicals. There's the ever-present danger of rendering a show that's been produced and screened as much as this one in a trite, stale manner. No worries here. Ryan's staging, direction and choreography infuse the entire show and particularly the song-and-dance numbers with a fresh, Billie Eilish "Tough Guy" vibe that resonates, with a boost by Vocal Director Lisa Clark, across the generational divide.



The Rocky Horror show operates as a satire on many different levels. It's a parody of B horror movies – complete with an unsuspecting naïve young couple, a creepy old gothic mansion and a host of maniacal otherworldly denizen. But it also skewers self-involved and self-indulgent personalities, from politicians to television evangelists, who operate without concern for the detrimental affect their actions may have on their unquestioning followers.



