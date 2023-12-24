At 104 Dorothy Newberry is the cool 'girl' to her fellow residents at The Terraces at Bonita Springs

Asking 104-year-old Dorothy Newberry to divulge what in her more than century of life has hit her as amazing or astonishing brings a reluctance on her part. And that's not because she can't remember, but rather because she's seen so much.

"When I heard the war was over ... World War Two," she pinpointed as her top memory during a special celebration of her life Friday at The Terraces at Bonita Springs senior living community. "I was at my home. Cedar Rapids, Iowa."

Asked how that moment felt, the plain-speaking centenarian responded, "Oh, I can't explain it. It was just wonderful. "

Newberry is the avowed cool girl on the Terraces campus, so when she guided her walker into the foyer to celebrate her 104th birthday, all talk stopped and the excitement began.

Comments ranged from "There is she is," and "Happy birthday, sweetheart," to a simple "Hello, Dorothy!"

Dorothy Newberry was honored with a "very berry" 104 birthday celebration

Newberry's life has been a full one, with travel and living in various parts of the world, a loving family and continued friends and fellowship at The Terraces, where she's lived for nearly nine years.

"Dorothy's incredible. She's an inspiration to all of us," Erin Smith, a counselor at the senior living community off U.S. 41, said. "She is active and fit and she's always involved in something and she's just a pillar of our campus here and we couldn't be happier for her to turn 104."

Smith said Newberry, the "senior" senior at The Terraces, is looked up to by nearly everyone — staff and residents.

"She's a big sister for us. She is so warm and inviting to all of the residents here, especially the new ones as well," Smith said. "She's involved in so many of our different programs and activities that she knows literally everybody. She's the cool girl on campus."

Coming in under her own power for the birthday celebration on Friday (her actual birthday is Christmas Eve), Newberry was greeted with hugs, pats on the back, clasped hands and more then a few smooches.

It's easy to see the reason for the warmth and grace she is given.

"She is somebody who's vibrant and everybody looks up to her," Lucille LaBarbera, a friend and neighbor at the community, said. "She's an inspiration. Totally an inspiration for this community and for anyone else in the aging population. To live to be 104 and be as vibrant and intelligent as she is, is amazing. It's amazing. It would be the only way you want to be at 104."

Asking Newberry to spill the secret to her longevity results in a bit of common sense living, not a special daily pill or a old family formula.

"I have promised myself I would never smoke and I try to eat wisely," she said. "And I think maybe that's the reason, it was my genes. Other than that, no."

One of Newberry's two living children was there to help in the celebration. Jim Newberry, at 71 the "baby" of the family, agreed that his mother is a treasure.

"She's doing great for 104," he said. "She’s still in independent living."

Dorothy Newberry's only daughter died almost three years ago. She also has an older son, 77, a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel.

1 of 13 — WGCUSanibelSand1219823AM Maggie and Phil Otero, residents, came to wish Dorothy Newberry a happy birthday. “You are my roll model,” Maggie said to Dorothy. A “Very Berry” pie station birthday celebration was held for Dorothy Newberry who will turn 104 years old on Christmas Eve. She was grateful so many turned out for her celebration at The Terraces at Bonita Springs where she lives. She says the secret to a long and happy life includes eating well, exercising daily, and hoping for good genes. WGCU104Newberry1223823AM 2 of 13 — WGCUSanibelSand1219823AM Dorothy laughed and smiled at all the people who came to her birthday celebration. A “Very Berry” pie station birthday celebration was held for Dorothy Newberry who will turn 104 years old on Christmas Eve. She was grateful so many turned out for her celebration at The Terraces at Bonita Springs where she lives. She says the secret to a long and happy life includes eating well, exercising daily, and hoping for good genes. WGCU104Newberry1223823AM 3 of 13 — WGCUSanibelSand1219823AM A “Very Berry” pie station birthday celebration was held for Dorothy Newberry who will turn 104 years old on Christmas Eve. She was grateful so many turned out for her celebration at The Terraces at Bonita Springs where she lives. She says the secret to a long and happy life includes eating well, exercising daily, and hoping for good genes. WGCU104Newberry1223823AM 4 of 13 — WGCUSanibelSand1219823AM A “Very Berry” pie station birthday celebration was held for Dorothy Newberry who will turn 104 years old on Christmas Eve. She was grateful so many turned out for her celebration at The Terraces at Bonita Springs where she lives. She says the secret to a long and happy life includes eating well, exercising daily, and hoping for good genes. WGCU104Newberry1223823AM 5 of 13 — WGCUSanibelSand1219823AM Slices of pie on the table for the birthday celebration. A “Very Berry” pie station birthday celebration was held for Dorothy Newberry who will turn 104 years old on Christmas Eve. She was grateful so many turned out for her celebration at The Terraces at Bonita Springs where she lives. She says the secret to a long and happy life includes eating well, exercising daily, and hoping for good genes. WGCU104Newberry1223823AM 6 of 13 — WGCUSanibelSand1219823AM A resident signs the large card for Dorothy. A “Very Berry” pie station birthday celebration was held for Dorothy Newberry who will turn 104 years old on Christmas Eve. She was grateful so many turned out for her celebration at The Terraces at Bonita Springs where she lives. She says the secret to a long and happy life includes eating well, exercising daily, and hoping for good genes. WGCU104Newberry1223823AM 7 of 13 — WGCUSanibelSand1219823AM A “Very Berry” pie station birthday celebration was held for Dorothy Newberry who will turn 104 years old on Christmas Eve. She was grateful so many turned out for her celebration at The Terraces at Bonita Springs where she lives. She says the secret to a long and happy life includes eating well, exercising daily, and hoping for good genes. WGCU104Newberry1223823AM 8 of 13 — WGCUSanibelSand1219823AM A “Very Berry” pie station birthday celebration was held for Dorothy Newberry who will turn 104 years old on Christmas Eve. She was grateful so many turned out for her celebration at The Terraces at Bonita Springs where she lives. She says the secret to a long and happy life includes eating well, exercising daily, and hoping for good genes. WGCU104Newberry1223823AM 9 of 13 — WGCUSanibelSand1219823AM A “Very Berry” pie station birthday celebration was held for Dorothy Newberry who will turn 104 years old on Christmas Eve. She was grateful so many turned out for her celebration at The Terraces at Bonita Springs where she lives. She says the secret to a long and happy life includes eating well, exercising daily, and hoping for good genes. WGCU104Newberry1223823AM 10 of 13 — WGCUSanibelSand1219823AM A large happy birthday card was signed by the residents. A “Very Berry” pie station birthday celebration was held for Dorothy Newberry who will turn 104 years old on Christmas Eve. She was grateful so many turned out for her celebration at The Terraces at Bonita Springs where she lives. She says the secret to a long and happy life includes eating well, exercising daily, and hoping for good genes. WGCU104Newberry1223823AM 11 of 13 — WGCUSanibelSand1219823AM A special piece of pie for Dorothy. A “Very Berry” pie station birthday celebration was held for Dorothy Newberry who will turn 104 years old on Christmas Eve. She was grateful so many turned out for her celebration at The Terraces at Bonita Springs where she lives. She says the secret to a long and happy life includes eating well, exercising daily, and hoping for good genes. WGCU104Newberry1223823AM 12 of 13 — WGCUSanibelSand1219823AM Dorothy laughed and smiled at all the people who came to her birthday celebration. A “Very Berry” pie station birthday celebration was held for Dorothy Newberry who will turn 104 years old on Christmas Eve. She was grateful so many turned out for her celebration at The Terraces at Bonita Springs where she lives. She says the secret to a long and happy life includes eating well, exercising daily, and hoping for good genes. WGCU104Newberry1223823AM 13 of 13 — WGCUSanibelSand1219823AM Residents enjoy some pie. A “Very Berry” pie station birthday celebration was held for Dorothy Newberry who will turn 104 years old on Christmas Eve. She was grateful so many turned out for her celebration at The Terraces at Bonita Springs where she lives. She says the secret to a long and happy life includes eating well, exercising daily, and hoping for good genes. WGCU104Newberry1223823AM

Asked what he thinks his mom would say would be the most astonishing thing she's experienced in her 104 years, Jim Newberry had just two words: "The world."

He elaborated: "She's been all around the world. When my dad passed away, he had a list of every country he's been in. And it was somewhere between 70 and 80. And they lived in Malaysia for a number of years. But it was an electrical engineer doing design work. And so they lived over there for a number of years. But they've been in Nepal, India, China, New Zealand, Australia."

Playing off her Newberry name, The Terraces set up a “Very Berry” pie station with a collection of the baked goods in a variety of flavors. It was ALMOST as popular as she was.

Newberry eyed her slab of blueberry puie topped with a huge dollop of whipped cream and asked out loud: "Do I have to eat this in front of everybody?"

Her adoring crowd didn't let her get that far. Everyone lined up - residents, workers, friends and family - for a chance to wish Nerberry well and drop what looked like dozens of birthday cards in a wicker basket at her side.

Neighbor Lucille LaBarbera said the same level of attention is paid Newberry at dinner time.

"Socializing is what she does," LaBarbera said. "She goes to dinner every night. And when she goes to dinner, she's absorbed with people all the time. They want her at their table. She totally is a social butterfly and we love her for that because she adds so much to conversations."

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.