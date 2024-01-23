Counties gear up to count the number of homeless people throughout the country

Just a couple of years ago, care providers for the unhoused could paint a pretty accurate picture of those on the streets or seeking shelter. That picture consisted of many who were chronically homeless or suffering from substance abuse issues and or mental health issues.

That’s not necessarily the case anymore.

Today, homeless coalitions are seeing far more senior citizens experiencing homelessness for the first time as well as single parents with children living in their cars.

Much of that is due to an untenable housing market and an economic shift brought on by the pandemic and made worse by Hurricane Ian.

The changing face of Homelessness in Lee and Collier County

"I think people just don't know," said Michael Overway, the executive director of Lee and Collier's homeless coalitions. "The community at large don't know that there are so many experiencing homelessness"

Overway and a legion of care workers and volunteers will fan out in Lee beginning Tuesday and Collier starting Thursday searching for and counting the number of unsheltered and sheltered individuals. Called a Point-in-Time Survey, this census will attempt to paint better snapshot of the unhoused.

When completed, the numbers and an analysis of the findings will be sent to the federal government. Such counts are done each year during the last week of January. There will be some 480 counts happening across the country this week.

Overway said last year 800 people were counted in Lee and 700 in Collier. While these numbers are high, Overway said the real count is actually much higher.

"(The numbers ) accounts for about 30% of the people who we believe are experiencing homelessness in any given area," he said. "We have 2,422 students registered as homeless in our (Lee County) school district that we know of."

WGCU will be following this story and bring you more from the field in the coming days.

