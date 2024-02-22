Classroom's 'Hate Has No Home Here' banner stays -- for now

Policy amendments that could have forced a Riverdale High School teacher to remove a banner declaring “Hate has no Home Here” from his classroom failed during a school board meeting. But the culture wars may not be over.

In a stunning turn of events Wednesday night, a majority of the Lee County School Board failed to agree on strict policy changes that could restrict school teachers and staff from displaying personal items that reflect politics, race, religion and social movements, such as the Riverdale High School teacher’s banner.

If passed, the changes could have even restricted framed family photos to just a single 5 by 7.

This comes as similar but more wide-ranging proposals in the Florida House and Senate that would ban most flags, — outside of American, POW or Florida flags — also appear to be going nowhere.

Now with no potential forthcoming state law or an immediate policy change, it appears the teacher's banner can stay -- at least for now.

Banners saying “Hate Has No Home Here” are a common battle-cry for those tired of divisive culture wars and attacks on queer people and people of color. Within the banner are symbols representing gay and transgender rights, Black Lives Matter and peace.

The banner’s been in the teacher’s classroom since the start of the school year. But it was not an issue until Michael Thompson, president of the Lee County Republican Party, learned of it earlier this year.

Thompson previously told WGCU that he demanded the banner be removed and called for strict policies to keep similar personal effects out of district classrooms.

Policy changes were drafted and discussed during multiple school board meetings and workshops. But the outcome Wednesday left some board members uncertain.

“I’m not sure where this leaves us with the flag dispute or any others,” said board member Armor Persons.

Superintendent Christopher Bernier said he needed to speak with his legal staff before stating publicly what’s to become of the banner.

Lee County Schools Superintendent Christopher Bernier.

While an apparent victory for those in support of the teacher’s rights, the culture war may not be over. Board members will meet individually with the district’s lawyer to discuss what policy changes they prefer. Then potential changes will be brought back to the public.

