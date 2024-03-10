Officials: stranded whale in Venice likely will be a recovery, not rescue

Venice police and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office units on Sunday were assisting Mote Marine Laboratory staff with a beached sperm whale off the coast of Venice.

Venice Police Department / WGCU A 50 to 70-foot-long sperm whale stranded along the beach at Service Club Park. Police, officials from Mote Martine and FWC were assessing the situation.

Don Hubbard / Via Venice Police Department A 70-feet-long sperm whale was beached on a sandbar about 50 yards out from Service Club Park near Venice on Sunday.

The 70-feet-long whale was beached on a sandbar about 50 yards out from Service Club Park.

Access to the Service Club Park beach has restricted for a large part of the day. Assessment and related efforts have been going on since mid-morning.

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission said that water conditions were too dangerous to approach the whale by boat to attempt to give the animal a sedative. The whale is estimated to be approximately 50,000-70,000 pounds.

Another assessment will be made at low tide, shortly after 7 Sunday night. Venice police said that, unfortunately, it appears the situation will likely be a recovery effort as nature takes its course.

Venice police asked all vessels to stay out of the whale's area and the immediate vicinity of the whale is restricted until further notice. There will be police presence at the beach overnight into Monday.

