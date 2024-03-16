Bobcat injured during research capture is treated, recovers at the Naples Zoo and released

Capturing a wild animal of any kind can be dangerous and fraught.

Such was the case recently during a research-based bobcat capture, when there was an unforeseen incident and the wild feline suffered an injury.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission transported the bobcat, identified as BOB111, to BluePearl Pet Hospital in Fort Myers. Further evaluation found that surgical intervention was necessary, leading to the use of specialized plates and screws provided by Arthex.

BOB111 received care after her surgery, spending a few weeks at the Naples Zoo recovering behind-the-scenes and observed by the zoo's veterinary care team. Their team oversaw her rehabilitation over a few weeks to make sure she was back in top physical condition and allowing her return into the wild on March 12.

The injury to the animal came as the FWC is studying Feline leukomyelopathy (FLM), a disorder affecting native Florida wild cats like panthers and bobcats.

FLM induces microscopic changes in the cats' brain and spine, leading to rear leg weakness and impaired mobility. This hampers their ability to hunt and escape predators, posing a significant risk to their survival.

Dave Onorato, PhD, a research scientist at FWC, emphasizes the need for ongoing tracking of wild cats to uncover the environmental factors triggering FLM. First identified in 2017, FLM has since afflicted 75 confirmed cases in Florida, with 31 in panthers and 44 in bobcats. To investigate further, FWC examines deceased animals for disorder testing and systematically places tracking collars on live panthers and bobcats, with a focus on females to locate dens.

Onorato describes this as an exceptionally rare event in his research career. FWC's on-staff veterinarian addressed the injury, applying a splint and transporting the sedated bobcat to a local clinic for X-rays. The bobcat underwent surgery at BluePearl, where Dr. Christopher Ferrell operated without charge.

Arthrex, demonstrating commitment to wildlife conservation, donated a fracture plate with locking screws to stabilize the bobcat's fractured tibia.

Ferrell commends Arthrex's OrthoLine™ fracture management system, specifically designed for feline and canine patients, accommodating various sizes and offering locking plates for optimal bone stabilization.

Following surgery, the bobcat, estimated to be between three- and four-years-old, was transferred to Naples Zoo. In the hands of zoo staff, she was provided a safe environment, minimal human contact, and fed until her successful release.

Naples Zoo's partnerships with FWC, Blue Pearl, and now Arthrex, helps to create positive impacts on ongoing conservation efforts for Florida's native wild cats, particularly the endangered Florida Panther.

Onorato expresses gratitude to companies and individuals supporting this vital research, recognizing their collective contribution to safeguarding Florida's precious wildlife.

