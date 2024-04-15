StoryCorps Fort Myers: A pediatrician talks of dreaming big and defying others’ expectations

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour recently returned to Fort Myers to record meaningful conversations with people right here in Southwest Florida about their lives.

Each Monday for the next several months, we’re highlighting some of the compelling stories from our fellow Southwest Florida residents.

This second installment has Elizabeth Lorado interviewing her husband Pierre Lorado, MD about his life.

As a child, he didn’t see much of a future for himself beyond hospitality jobs, but by daring to dream big, and not bowing to others’ expectations, he now works as a pediatrician here in Southwest Florida

