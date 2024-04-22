StoryCorps Fort Myers: A mother interviews her 6-year-old daughter about her Hurricane Ian experience, family, and aspirations for the future

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour returned to Fort Myers in February 2024 to record meaningful conversations with people right here in Southwest Florida about their lives.

Each Monday for the next several months, we’re highlighting some of the compelling stories from our fellow Southwest Florida residents.

In this installment, Simone Monaco interviews her first-born child, Selah, 6, about their family’s experience with and recovery from Hurricane Ian. They also talk about Selah’s aspirations for her own future.

This StoryCorps conversation is a particularly special one because when the StoryCorps Mobile Tour came to Fort Myers in 2017, Simone was interviewed by her husband Seth Monaco while she was pregnant with Selah.

