Equal Ground promotes voter education, urges Black community to be aware of legislative issues

A Black-led, non-partisan non-profit working to build Black political power in Florida made a stop in Lee County Saturday as part of a statewide voter education and mobilization tour.

The Equal Ground organization says it is trying to combat extremist legislation in the state and make sure Black Floridians' understand their rights and how to make their voices heard this election.

Genesis Robinson, interim executive director for Equal Ground, explained what the group's efforts mean:

“We're traveling the entire state of Florida to educate voters about what took place during Florida's legislative session. But most importantly, to prepare for the upcoming election cycle here in August for the primary as well as in November for the general election.”

The group is partnering with religious, political and other organizations to help further its cause. In Lee County Saturday that included Friendship Baptist Church, League Of Women Voters of Lee County, the Fort Myers Alumnae Chapter-Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Fort Myers NAACP.

Equal Ground officials said that the effort was being made to try to ensure voters are educated on newly updated vote-by-mail requirements and voter re-enrollment instructions, issues that will be on the ballot this year, and actions engaged citizens can take to help turn out voters affected by these issues.

Genesis Robinson, the Interim Executive Director of Equal Ground, gives a presentation about the Florida legislative session at a voter education event at Friendship Baptist Church in Fort Myers on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

"The reality is not everybody can pay attention to that process in real time," Robinson said. "And so us being able to break it down, bring it directly to the various communities throughout the state was something that was important to us to be able to educate folks around what has taken place."

Robinson said that amongst the legislation that is in the best interests of Floridians there are some bills that are not in the best interests of Floridians.

"And so, us being able to tell them about that, to let them know about changes to law, and then also to get election ready, was very important to us as an organization. "

Robinson said the efforts have paid off.

"We believe that we've had a tremendous impact in helping to increase black engagement within the civic engagement space. ... We've seen the results of that. We've seen evidence of that. We were able to bring over 300 black people to the state of Florida to walk the halls of the legislature to go to meetings to have protests and rallies on the steps of the Capitol. We're proud of that impact. But most importantly, we hope that it translates into public policy, translates into us being able to elect candidates who share our values."

He said Equal Ground will remain committed for the long haul to increase voting access versus trying to limit it.

Angelette Arias, a president of the local alumnae chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority assisting the effort, said it was important to take part.

"My sorority advocates for social justice and social action and helping all people get registered to vote. And we have a very important election coming up in 2024," she said. "The most important issue is all the bills that are being voted on during the session. Our members of the community have to pay attention to legislative session when they're in session, and what bills are being introduced. It doesn't matter what your party is, it's the issue that's on the bill."

Arias said the most important thing she got out of the event was how critical it is to be educated on the political process and the legislative process and the bills that are important.

