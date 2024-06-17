© 2024 WGCU News
StoryCorps Fort Myers: Radio broadcasters talk about careers, friendship, and a shared childhood interest in the radio industry

WGCU | By John Davis
Published June 17, 2024 at 5:40 AM EDT
Friends and fellow radio industry veterans Marilyn Santiago and Barbara German during the StoryCorps Mobile Tour visit to Fort Myers in Feb. 2024
Friends and fellow radio industry veterans Marilyn Santiago and Barbara German during the StoryCorps Mobile Tour visit to Fort Myers in Feb. 2024

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour returned to Fort Myers in February 2024 to record meaningful conversations with people right here in Southwest Florida about their lives.

Each Monday for the next several months, we’re highlighting some of the compelling stories from our fellow Southwest Florida residents.

In this installment, we hear long-time national radio program director Marilyn Santiago speaking with her friend and fellow veteran of radio broadcasting Barbara German (currently with 96.9 WINK FM) talk about their friendship, their careers, and how an interest in the commercial radio industry began for both of them a very young age.

 
John Davis
