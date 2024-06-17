StoryCorps Fort Myers: Radio broadcasters talk about careers, friendship, and a shared childhood interest in the radio industry

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour returned to Fort Myers in February 2024 to record meaningful conversations with people right here in Southwest Florida about their lives.

Each Monday for the next several months, we’re highlighting some of the compelling stories from our fellow Southwest Florida residents.

In this installment, we hear long-time national radio program director Marilyn Santiago speaking with her friend and fellow veteran of radio broadcasting Barbara German (currently with 96.9 WINK FM) talk about their friendship, their careers, and how an interest in the commercial radio industry began for both of them a very young age.



