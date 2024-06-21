NASA program has FGCU and other students studying water quality on Seminole tribal lands

NASA’s DEVELOP Program has brought a new research project to Southwest Florida bringing together a group of four students from FGCU, UCF, and Oregon State University to work with the Seminole Tribe of Florida to analyze water samples taken from tribal land.

DEVELOP aims to give students hands-on experience in the field of earth science, and help partners of the program solve environmental problems.

Participants work in small groups for 10 weeks to interpret scientific writings, gather data, and analyze for potential outcomes.

FGCU chosen as a NASA DEVELOP site

This is the first time FGCU has been chosen as a NASA DEVELOP site. Program Manager Kent Ross explained the nature of the project.

“So the decision is to understand the water quality of the region, and understand how it's fluctuating through seasons,” Ross said.

The group is on their third week of work, and Ross says much about the project is to be determined, as it’s still in its early stages.

Participant and FGCU student Nathan Hewitt spoke to the significance of water quality for the area, and why this project is necessary.

“Especially with how we altered the natural landscape, we've altered it in such a way that there are consequences now,” Hewitt said. “We're trying to pick apart different variables that change over time to see what's impacting the water quality.”

On top of benefitting the local environment, the program coming to southwest Florida presents great opportunities for students to gain hands-on experience with a prestigious company.

FGCU student Gustavo Rosas shared what being selected for the project means to him.

“It's awesome to be able to produce work that will go directly towards benefiting our environment,” Rosas said.

1 of 10 — FCGUNASAWGCU0620AM Program Manager Kent Ross Florida Gulf Coast University student Gustavo Rosas Nathan Hewitt, the other participant from FGCU Two Florida Gulf Coast University students as well as one student from University of Central Florida, and one from Oregon State University, were accepted into NASA’s DEVELOP program this summer. The program aims to give students hands-on experience in the field of earth science, and help partners of the program solve environmental problems. This is the first time FGCU has been selected as a NASA DEVELOP site. The team will be working with the Seminole Tribe of Florida to analyze water samples taken from Seminole land. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 2 of 10 — FCGUNASAWGCU0620AM Barry Rosen, FGCU Professor, Department of Ecology & Environmental Studies, in the Water School, show the students his work under a microscope. Two Florida Gulf Coast University students as well as one student from University of Central Florida, and one from Oregon State University, were accepted into NASA’s DEVELOP program this summer. The program aims to give students hands-on experience in the field of earth science, and help partners of the program solve environmental problems. This is the first time FGCU has been selected as a NASA DEVELOP site. The team will be working with the Seminole Tribe of Florida to analyze water samples taken from Seminole land. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 3 of 10 — FCGUNASAWGCU0620AM Program Manager Kent Ross, NASA, asks a question during a tour of one of the classrooms in the Water School. Two Florida Gulf Coast University students as well as one student from University of Central Florida, and one from Oregon State University, were accepted into NASA’s DEVELOP program this summer. The program aims to give students hands-on experience in the field of earth science, and help partners of the program solve environmental problems. This is the first time FGCU has been selected as a NASA DEVELOP site. The team will be working with the Seminole Tribe of Florida to analyze water samples taken from Seminole land. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 4 of 10 — FCGUNASAWGCU0620AM Barry Rosen, FGCU Professor, Department of Ecology & Environmental Studies, in the Water School, show the students his work under a microscope. Two Florida Gulf Coast University students as well as one student from University of Central Florida, and one from Oregon State University, were accepted into NASA’s DEVELOP program this summer. The program aims to give students hands-on experience in the field of earth science, and help partners of the program solve environmental problems. This is the first time FGCU has been selected as a NASA DEVELOP site. The team will be working with the Seminole Tribe of Florida to analyze water samples taken from Seminole land. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 5 of 10 — FCGUNASAWGCU0620AM Barry Rosen, FGCU Professor, Department of Ecology & Environmental Studies, in the Water School, show the students his work under a microscope. Two Florida Gulf Coast University students as well as one student from University of Central Florida, and one from Oregon State University, were accepted into NASA’s DEVELOP program this summer. The program aims to give students hands-on experience in the field of earth science, and help partners of the program solve environmental problems. This is the first time FGCU has been selected as a NASA DEVELOP site. The team will be working with the Seminole Tribe of Florida to analyze water samples taken from Seminole land. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 6 of 10 — FCGUNASAWGCU0620AM Barry Rosen, FGCU Professor, Department of Ecology & Environmental Studies, in the Water School, show the students his work under a microscope. Two Florida Gulf Coast University students as well as one student from University of Central Florida, and one from Oregon State University, were accepted into NASA’s DEVELOP program this summer. The program aims to give students hands-on experience in the field of earth science, and help partners of the program solve environmental problems. This is the first time FGCU has been selected as a NASA DEVELOP site. The team will be working with the Seminole Tribe of Florida to analyze water samples taken from Seminole land. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 7 of 10 — FCGUNASAWGCU0620AM Barry Rosen, FGCU Professor, Department of Ecology & Environmental Studies, in the Water School, show the students his work under a microscope. He also keeps water samples from all over Florida and lets them grow to see what organisms live in the water. Two Florida Gulf Coast University students as well as one student from University of Central Florida, and one from Oregon State University, were accepted into NASA’s DEVELOP program this summer. The program aims to give students hands-on experience in the field of earth science, and help partners of the program solve environmental problems. This is the first time FGCU has been selected as a NASA DEVELOP site. The team will be working with the Seminole Tribe of Florida to analyze water samples taken from Seminole land. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 8 of 10 — FCGUNASAWGCU0620AM Barry Rosen, FGCU Professor, Department of Ecology & Environmental Studies, in the Water School, talks with Program Manager Kent Ross, center, as Florida Gulf Coast University student Gustavo Rosas, looks on. Two Florida Gulf Coast University students as well as one student from University of Central Florida, and one from Oregon State University, were accepted into NASA’s DEVELOP program this summer. The program aims to give students hands-on experience in the field of earth science, and help partners of the program solve environmental problems. This is the first time FGCU has been selected as a NASA DEVELOP site. The team will be working with the Seminole Tribe of Florida to analyze water samples taken from Seminole land. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 9 of 10 — FCGUNASAWGCU0620AM Barry Rosen, FGCU Professor, Department of Ecology & Environmental Studies, in the Water School, talks with Program Manager Kent Ross, center, as Florida Gulf Coast University student Gustavo Rosas, looks on. Two Florida Gulf Coast University students as well as one student from University of Central Florida, and one from Oregon State University, were accepted into NASA’s DEVELOP program this summer. The program aims to give students hands-on experience in the field of earth science, and help partners of the program solve environmental problems. This is the first time FGCU has been selected as a NASA DEVELOP site. The team will be working with the Seminole Tribe of Florida to analyze water samples taken from Seminole land. Andrea Melendez/WGCU 10 of 10 — FCGUNASAWGCU0620AM Florida Gulf Coast University student Gustavo Rosas looks in the the microscope. Two Florida Gulf Coast University students as well as one student from University of Central Florida, and one from Oregon State University, were accepted into NASA’s DEVELOP program this summer. The program aims to give students hands-on experience in the field of earth science, and help partners of the program solve environmental problems. This is the first time FGCU has been selected as a NASA DEVELOP site. The team will be working with the Seminole Tribe of Florida to analyze water samples taken from Seminole land. Andrea Melendez/WGCU

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.