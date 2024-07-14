FBI identifies suspect in apparent assassination attempt; shooter a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man

A shooting at Donald Trump‘s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president and presumptive Republican nominee, law enforcement officials say.

One attendee was killed and two were critically injured. Trump said on social media that a bullet “pierced the upper part” of his right ear before agents whisked him off stage.

The Secret Service said it killed the suspected shooter, who attacked from an elevated position outside the rally venue.

What to know:

The FBI named Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the suspected shooter behind the assassination attempt. Latest on the victims: State police have identified the person who was killed and two people who were critically injured — all adult males — but didn’t release names at a news briefing early Sunday.

State police have identified the person who was killed and two people who were critically injured — all adult males — but didn’t release names at a news briefing early Sunday. How the moment unfolded: Minutes after Trump had taken the stage,he was pointing to a chart on border crossings when at least five shots rang out.

Records show the suspected shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was registered as a Republican voter in Pennsylvania, but federal campaign finance reports also show he gave $15 to a progressive political action committee on Jan. 20, 2021, the day President Joe Biden was sworn in to office.

The FBI said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Asked if law enforcement did not know the shooter was on the roof until he began firing, Kevin Rojek, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Pittsburgh field office, responded, “that is our assessment at this time.”

“It is surprising” that the shooter was able to get off as many rounds as were fired, Rojek said. He added that “all the details of that will come out later investigation.”

“We do not currently have an identified motive,” he added.

Rojek said they received no specific threats ahead of the shooting.

Asked whether there was anything about the venue that made it particularly difficult to secure, State Police Lt. Col. Bivens deferred to the Secret Service, which was not present at the news conference.

Bivens said he wouldn’t speculate when asked “how close a call” it was for Trump.

X / WGCU A still taken from a video posted by a Trump staff member after Donald Trump returned from a Pennsylvania hospital following the attempted assassination Saturday in Pennsylvania.

Trump’s private jet landed shortly after midnight Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Video posted by an aide showed the former president deplaning, flanked by U.S. Secret Service agents and heavily armed members of the agency’s counter assault team.

It was an unusually visible show of force by his protective detail.

Trump planned to spend the night at his private golf club in nearby Bedminster, New Jersey.

The White House said President Biden spoke with former President Donald Trump on Saturday evening.

No further details were provided on the call.