Biden addresses nation for first time since leaving the 2024 race; says the time is right for ‘fresh voices, yes, younger voices’

President Joe Biden began his first address from the Oval Office since ending his 2024 candidacy by explaining his decision to ‘pass the torch.'

Biden bowed to pressure from his own party to step aside following his disastrous debate performance on June 27. He posted a letter on Sunday telling the public about his decision but was sick with COVID-19 at the time and said he’d address the nation later.

Biden explained why he is stepping away from the 2024 election, saying “I revere this office, but I love my country more.”

He said: “I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. It’s the best way to unite our nation.”

He said he thought it best to unite his party. Some Democrats had been calling for him to step down.

The address gave Biden a chance to try to shape how history views his one and only term in office.

It gave the public a chance to hear directly from Biden his rationale for dropping out of the 2024 after weeks of insisting he believed himself to be the best candidate to take on former President Trump, whom he has called an existential threat to the nation’s democracy.

Biden also said he has a busy to-do list for his final six months in office.

He says he’s going to work to end the war in Gaza.

Biden also mentioned that he’ll work to defend personal freedoms and lower costs for hardworking families. He said he’ll continue to push for Supreme Court reform and will keep seeking to protect children from gun violence. He said he’ll keep up his initiative seeking to end cancer as we know it. He called that his "moon shot," referencing the successful and all-out U.S. scientific efforts made in the 1960s to place a man on the moon.

Evan Vucci/AP / AP Pool President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, about his decision to drop his Democratic presidential reelection bid. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool)

Both Biden and Harris have framed the election as a choice between freedom and chaos, but he tried to steer clear of overt campaigning from his official office and never mentioned Trump by name.

“The great thing about America is, here, kings and dictators do not rule,” Biden said. “The people do. History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America — lies in your hands.”

Though Biden never mentioned his political rival, it was clear the Democratic incumbent was talking about the possibility of former President Trump returning for a second presidency.

“I revere this office, but I love my country more. It’s been the honor of my life to serve as your president. But in the defense of democracy, which is at stake, I think it is more important than any title,” Biden said in the opening minutes of his speech.

Biden called this election year “one of those rare moments in history when the decisions we make now determine the fate of our nation and the world for decades to come. Americans are going to have to choose moving forward or backward, between hope and hate, between unity and division. We have to decide do we still believe in honesty, decency, respect, freedom, justice and democracy.”

And, he asked, “Does character in public life still matter?”

Those are many of the same critiques Biden leveled against Trump in the 2020 campaign.

At the end of the 10-minute address, Biden said he’s grateful to have served as president — in no other country could a kid with a stutter grow up to sit in the Oval Office.

“My fellow Americans, it’s been the privilege of my life,” he said. He told Americans to “keep the faith,” and “the idea of America lies in your hands.”