Seven people hospitalized after Naples pizzeria partially collapses

Several people were hospitalized Sunday evening after a building containing a Naples pizzeria partially collapsed.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Naples Police, Naples Fire-Rescue and Collier County EMS, responded to the Italian pizzeria and restaurant’s 878 5th Avenue South building.

The building was evacuated with nine people reporting injuries. The Naples fire department said seven were taken to area hospitals.

Patrons who were at the restaurant during the incident said that a portion of a ceiling at the restaurant collapsed.

5th Avenue South between 9th Street South and 8th Street South was closed as part of an ongoing investigation.

Naples police said the collapse appears to be isolated with neighboring buildings not affected.

The location will be closed pending an investigation and repairs.

