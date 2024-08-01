© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Public Media Voter's Guide offers info on major state races for 2024

WGCU | By Michael Braun
Published August 1, 2024 at 12:01 AM EDT
African American young man with disability sitting in wheelchair and putting ballot paper into box with USA flag standing on desk
shironosov/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
African American young man with disability sitting in wheelchair and putting ballot paper into box with USA flag standing on desk

Information on candidates vying for Florida senate and house seats and those seeking your vote in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate for the 2024 primary and general elections is available via a Public Media Voter’s Guide on WGCU.org starting today.

The guide was compiled by 12 public media stations across the state -- WGCU, WUSF, Central Florida Public Media, WFSU, WLRN, WUWF, Jacksonville Today, WMNF, WUFT, WFIT, WEDU, and WUCF. It lists 289 candidates for 111 state house races, 53 candidates in 20 state senate contests, 112 candidates asking voters to choose in 27 U.S. house races and 11 candidates for U.S. Senate.

VOTER411.org link

Representatives from the 12 public media stations involved spent the past six months planning, designing the Voter’s Guide site and collecting and organizing the information provided by many of the candidates. Where candidates did not respond, voters will see what information was publicly available and a explaining disclaimer.

There are also links to the League of Women Voter’s Vote411org site for additional races and a Public Media look at the six state amendments on the ballot.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Top Story WGCU NewsFlorida PoliticsFlorida Election
Michael Braun
See stories by Michael Braun