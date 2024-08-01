Public Media Voter's Guide offers info on major state races for 2024

Information on candidates vying for Florida senate and house seats and those seeking your vote in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate for the 2024 primary and general elections is available via a Public Media Voter’s Guide on WGCU.org starting today.

The guide was compiled by 12 public media stations across the state -- WGCU, WUSF, Central Florida Public Media, WFSU, WLRN, WUWF, Jacksonville Today, WMNF, WUFT, WFIT, WEDU, and WUCF. It lists 289 candidates for 111 state house races, 53 candidates in 20 state senate contests, 112 candidates asking voters to choose in 27 U.S. house races and 11 candidates for U.S. Senate.

VOTER411.org link

Representatives from the 12 public media stations involved spent the past six months planning, designing the Voter’s Guide site and collecting and organizing the information provided by many of the candidates. Where candidates did not respond, voters will see what information was publicly available and a explaining disclaimer.

There are also links to the League of Women Voter’s Vote411org site for additional races and a Public Media look at the six state amendments on the ballot.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.