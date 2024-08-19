Remember: Today is Election Day for the 2024 primary

Today is Election Day and is the last opportunity to vote in the primary election.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and voters who vote in person must do so at their assigned precincts. Voters in line by 7 p.m. will have an opportunity to vote. Voters can find their assigned precinct on their voter information card or at the local county supervisor of elections office.

For Southwest Florida, here are the links:



Voters must provide photo/signature ID at the polls. Approved forms of ID are current:

Florida driver license, DHSMV-issued Florida ID, US passport, debit or credit card, military ID, student ID, retirement center ID, neighborhood association ID, public assistance ID, a veteran health ID card issued by the US Department of Veterans Affairs, a Florida license to carry a concealed weapon or an employee ID issued by a Florida branch, department, agency or entity of the federal government, the state, a county or a municipality. If the ID presented at the polls contains a photo, but no signature, the voter will be asked to provide an additional form of acceptable ID with their signature.

Voters are encouraged to review their individual sample ballots in advance to save time at the polls.

VOTER GUIDE

Voters without the proper ID will be allowed to vote on a provisional ballot.

Completed Vote-by-Mail ballots must be returned to the county supervisor of elections office by 7 p.m. today. Voted ballots may be hand-delivered to your supervisor of elections main office until 7 p.m.

Voted mail ballots will not be accepted at Election Day precincts . Voters who received a ballot in the mail and decide to vote in person should bring their ballots to their polling location to be canceled and may vote on a regular ballot.

In order to vote in the primary election, voters must have registered to vote in Florida by July 22, 2024. For more information, visit your local supervisor of elections office listed above.

