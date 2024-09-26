Helene strengthens, extensive catastrophic and deadly impacts expected

Editor's note: Spanish version follows (versión en español abajo).

Hurricane Helene, with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, is on the verge of becoming a category 3 hurricane as it races northward over the Gulf of Mexico. It is located 320 miles southwest of Tampa and will be parallel to Tampa, but staying about 150 miles west of Tampa around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The hurricane will continue to strengthen, likely reaching maximum sustained winds of at least 130 mph by the time it lands tonight along the Florida Big Bend, likely between Bald Point State Park and Eastpoint.

Heavy rain bands moved along the Florida Peninsula all Wednesday evening, and gusty winds have been felt all along the east coast of Florida. Stronger winds will continue to impact the west coast, which will be the (increasing) trend as Helene heads to the Big Bend.

Within the rain bands there will be embedded thunderstorms that could develop tornadoes. This is the reason that there is a tornado watch in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday, across much of the Florida peninsula from Marion County through Miami-Dade County.

If you are in a safe structure, stay there until warnings have been canceled for your location. Ensure you have at least three ways of receiving weather alerts and keep your mobile devices charged.

In case cell towers are down, remember that text messages are the best way to communicate and limit your phone usage to save its power.

Impacts across Florida

Tropical-storm-force gusts will continue along the Southeast, Treasure, and Space coasts. Tropical-storm-force winds, meaning sustained winds, are possible along Southwest Florida and inland Central Florida.

Meanwhile, the Central-West Coast could experience winds between 58 and 75 mph. There will be widespread power outages across much of the Florida Panhandle, possibly for several days. Weather will quickly deteriorate on Thursday as the storm nears, and being outside will be dangerous.

The storm surge along portions of the Big Bend coast will be catastrophic and life-threatening, possibly reaching up to 20 feet. As Helene tracks north, a dangerous and damaging storm surge will affect the entire west coast of Florida.

Rainfall will also bring flooding across parts of Florida. August and September have been busy months regarding rain and flooding across parts of Florida´s West Coast. The ground is already well saturated, so the forecast amounts between 2 and 6 inches from Southwest Florida through the Tampa Bay area will cause flooding, possibly even flash floods.

Also, rivers, lakes, and creeks will increase their levels, and some are already high. Flood stages will quickly increase, making conditions dangerous for those nearby.

We will continue to bring you updates throughout the duration of this storm.

—————(Spanish version)————————

El huracán Helene tiene vientos máximos sostenidos de 100 mph y está a punto de convertirse en un huracán de categoría 3 mientras avanza hacia el norte sobre el Golfo de México. Helene se encuentra a 320 millas al suroeste de Tampa y se desplazará en paralelo a Tampa, pero se mantendrá a unas 150 millas al oeste de Tampa, alrededor de las 3 p.m. del jueves. El huracán seguirá fortaleciéndose y probablemente alcance vientos máximos sostenidos de al menos 130 mph cuando toque tierra esta noche a lo largo del Big Bend de Florida, probablemente entre Bald Point State Park y Eastpoint.

Fuertes bandas de lluvia se han estado moviendo a lo largo de la península de Florida durante toda la tarde y se han sentido vientos racheados a lo largo de la costa este de Florida. Los vientos más fuertes seguirán impactando la costa oeste, que será la tendencia (creciente) a medida que Helene se dirija al Big Bend. Dentro de las bandas de lluvia habrá tormentas eléctricas incrustadas que podrían desarrollar tornados, esta es la razón por la que hay una alerta de tornado vigente hasta las 8 p.m. El jueves, en gran parte de la península de Florida, desde el condado de Marion hasta el condado de Miami-Dade. Si se encuentra en una estructura segura, permanezca allí hasta que se cancelen las advertencias para su ubicación. Asegúrese de tener al menos 3 formas de recibir alertas meteorológicas y mantenga sus dispositivos móviles cargados. En caso de que las torres de telefonía celular no funcionen, recuerde que los mensajes de texto son la mejor manera de comunicarse y limite el uso de su teléfono para ahorrar energía.

Impactos en Florida

Las ráfagas con fuerza de tormenta tropical continuarán a lo largo del sudeste, Treasure Coast y Space Coast. Es posible que haya vientos con fuerza de tormenta tropical, es decir, vientos sostenidos, a lo largo del suroeste de Florida y el interior de Florida Central. Mientras tanto, la costa centro-oeste podría experimentar vientos de entre 58 y 75 mph. Habrá cortes de energía generalizados en gran parte del Panhandle de Florida, posiblemente durante varios días. El tiempo se deteriorará rápidamente el jueves a medida que se acerque la tormenta, y estar afuera será peligroso.

Las marejadas ciclónicas a lo largo de partes de la costa de Big Bend serán catastróficas y mortales, y posiblemente alcanzarán hasta 20 pies. Marejada ciclónica también peligrosa y dañina para toda la costa oeste de Florida mientras Helene sigue al norte.

Las lluvias también traerán inundaciones en partes de Florida. Agosto y septiembre han sido meses muy activos en cuanto a lluvias e inundaciones en partes de la costa oeste de Florida. El suelo ya está muy saturado, por lo que las cantidades pronosticadas entre 2 y 6 pulgadas desde el suroeste de Florida hasta el área de la Bahía de Tampa causarán inundaciones, posiblemente incluso inundaciones repentinas. Además, los ríos, lagos y arroyos aumentarán sus niveles, algunos ya altos. Los niveles de inundación aumentarán rápidamente, lo que hará que las condiciones sean peligrosas para quienes se encuentren cerca.

Seguiremos brindándole actualizaciones durante la duración de esta tormenta.

