Florida braces for another major hurricane in a matter of days

NEW AS OF 11AM: Hurricane and Storm Surge watches will likely be required for portions of Florida later today. A state of emergency has also been declared for 51 out of Florida’s 67 counties.

Milton formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday. The National Hurricane Center expects the storm to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane and impact hurricane- weary Florida next week. Satellite and aircraft data indicate that Milton is strengthening today.

Milton is expected to make landfall Wednesday and then cross the state, bringing widespread impacts to the west coast of Florida first, and then to parts of eastern Florida.

Milton is expected to have winds near 120 mph as it approaches the central Gulf coast of Florida – near the Tampa/St. Pete area. There is still large uncertainty of Milton’s intensity as it approaches Florida. Some models indicate Milton could interact with notable wind shear which could limit its strength somewhat. While some weakening is anticipated, the shear could help transition Milton into a large (in size) hurricane at landfall, with impacts spread out over a larger area.

New Sunday AM: Notable shift south over the past 24 hours. This is an initial good “trend” for immediate Tampa Bay Metro, but only if it continues. We will look for that in our late day runs. For now the consensus is still near the Bay. So prepare accordingly. #Milton pic.twitter.com/uTFGJgbCWf — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) October 6, 2024

Key Messages from the National Hurricane Center:

1. Milton is forecast to quickly intensify while it moves eastward to northeastward across the Gulf of Mexico and be a major hurricane when it reaches the west coast of Florida mid week. It’s important not to focus on the details of the forecast as there remains significant uncertainty in the eventual track and intensity of Milton.

2. While it is too soon to specify the exact magnitude and location of the greatest impacts, there is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds for portions of the west coast of Florida beginning Tuesday night or early Wednesday. Storm Surge and Hurricane watches could be issued later today or tonight. Residents in Florida should follow any advice given by local officials and check back for updates to the forecast.

3. Areas of heavy rainfall will impact portions of Florida today and Monday well ahead of Milton, with heavy rainfall more directly related to the system expected later on Tuesday through Wednesday night. This rainfall will bring the risk of flash, urban, and areal flooding, along with the potential of moderate to major river flooding.

4. Tropical storm conditions are expected beginning Monday across portions of the northern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico where a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect.

The forecast for exact rainfall totals will likely change over the next few days, but the overall theme will remain consistent: Heavy rainfall for parts of the peninsula will pose a mounting threat for flash flooding next week.

No evacuations have been ordered yet, but state officials say those could come as early as late Sunday or Monday if it becomes necessary. Florida residents should have their hurricane plans in place, and follow subsequent forecasts and official notices or evacuations.

10 days ago Helene made landfall in Pinellas County Fl. This is what it was like all the way down the coast for 19 miles. Now Milton is headed straight for us @ a CAT 3. This will devastate us. Every single street has 15-20 ft of debris piled up. Please pray for Florida. 🙏🏼🙏🏼✨ pic.twitter.com/BEYJz9y2Bs — Victoria (@PerfectHealth_1) October 6, 2024

This is an evolving weather situation. Make sure to keep up with the forecast over the weekend and make sure your family’s hurricane plan is up to date.

=====================SSPANISH VERSION===============================

Actualización domingo 11:00 A. M.: Es probable que se requieran vigilancias de huracán y marejada ciclónica para partes de Florida más tarde hoy. También se ha declarado un estado de emergencia para 54 de los 67 condados de Florida.Milton se formó en el Golfo de México el sábado. El Centro Nacional de Huracanes espera que la tormenta se intensifique rápidamente y se convierta en un huracán mayor e impacte a Florida, una zona afectada por huracanes, la próxima semana. Los datos satelitales y de aeronaves indican que Milton se está fortaleciendo hoy.Se espera que Milton toque tierra el miércoles y luego cruce el estado, lo que provocará impactos generalizados en la costa oeste de Florida primero y luego en partes del este de Florida.

Se espera que Milton tenga vientos cercanos a las 120 mph a medida que se acerca a la costa central del Golfo de Florida, cerca del área de Tampa/St. Pete. Todavía hay una gran incertidumbre sobre la intensidad de Milton a medida que se acerca a Florida. Algunos modelos indican que Milton podría interactuar con una cizalladura del viento notable, lo que podría limitar un poco su fuerza. Aunque se prevé un cierto debilitamiento, la cizalladura podría ayudar a que Milton se convierta en un gran huracán (en tamaño) al tocar tierra, con impactos distribuidos en un área más grande.Mensajes clave del Centro Nacional de Huracanes:1. Se pronostica que Milton se intensificará rápidamente mientras se mueve hacia el este y el noreste a través del Golfo de México. Será un huracán importante cuando llegue a la costa oeste de Florida a mitad de semana. Es importante no centrarse en los detalles del pronóstico, ya que sigue habiendo una incertidumbre significativa con respecto a la trayectoria y la intensidad finales de Milton.2. Si bien es demasiado pronto para especificar la magnitud exacta y la ubicación de los mayores impactos, existe un riesgo creciente de marejadas ciclónicas potencialmente mortales y vientos dañinos en partes de la costa oeste de Florida a partir de la noche del martes o las primeras horas del miércoles. Se podrían emitir vigilancias de marejada ciclónica y huracán más tarde hoy o esta noche. Los residentes de Florida deben seguir los consejos de los funcionarios locales y volver a consultar las actualizaciones del pronóstico.3. Las áreas de fuertes lluvias afectarán partes de Florida hoy y el lunes mucho antes de Milton, y se esperan fuertes lluvias más directamente relacionadas con el sistema más tarde el martes y el miércoles por la noche. Estas lluvias traerán el riesgo de inundaciones repentinas, urbanas y de área, junto con el potencial de inundaciones moderadas a importantes de los ríos.4. Se esperan condiciones de tormenta tropical a partir del lunes en partes de la península norte de Yucatán en México, donde está vigente una advertencia de tormenta tropical.

El pronóstico preliminar de lluvia hasta el sábado 12 de octubre es de entre 4 y 10 pulgadas a lo largo de la costa oeste y suroeste de Florida, y luego es posible que caigan de 4 a 6 pulgadas a lo largo de la costa este. El pronóstico de los totales exactos probablemente cambiará en los próximos días, pero el tema general se mantendrá constante: las fuertes lluvias en partes de la península representarán una amenaza creciente de inundaciones repentinas la próxima semana.Todavía no se han ordenado evacuaciones, pero los funcionarios estatales dicen que podrían llegar tan pronto como el domingo o el lunes por la noche si es necesario. Los residentes de Florida deben tener su plan de huracanes en marcha y seguir los pronósticos, los avisos oficiales y las evacuaciones posteriores.La situación meteorológica está cambiando. Consulte el pronóstico del fin de semana y asegúrese de que el plan de su familia para huracanes esté actualizado.

