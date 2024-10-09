Milton update: Hurricane makes landfall along Siesta Key

Editor's note: The Associated Press reports that Hurricane Milton made landfall Wednesday along Florida’s Gulf Coast shortly before 9 p.m.



Hurricane Milton made landfall Wednesday along Florida’s Gulf Coast as a Category 3 storm, bringing powerful winds, deadly storm surge and potential flooding to much of the state. Milton drew fuel from exceedingly warm Gulf of Mexico waters, twice reaching Category 5 status.

The cyclone had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (205 kph) when it roared ashore near Siesta Key, Florida, at 8:30 p.m., the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said. The storm was bringing deadly storm surge to much of Florida’s Gulf Coast, including densely populated areas such as Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota and Fort Myers.

Earlier update: The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows that Milton is about 30 mph from Sarasota to its west-southwest and moving northeast at about 17 mph. The hurricane is expected to land south of Tampa Bay late Wednesday evening. Milton has maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, and wind shear and drier air dent the storm, but this also expands Milton's wind field. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center, and tropical storm-force winds extend outward to 255 miles.

Milton will travel across the Florida peninsula in the early morning as it gradually loses its categories. However, it is still expected to be a hurricane even once it crosses into the Atlantic on Thursday late morning.

Tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m.

Numerous tornado warnings have been issued across the state. They have become more copious across Central Florida as Milton moves parallel (sort of) to the coast, taking its energy with it. Rain bands are becoming more sporadic across Southwest Florida and Southeast Florida. For this reason, the National Weather Service has canceled the tornado watch in Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Lee, Charlotte Harbor, and Pine Island Sound.

As mentioned in the previous article, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., the rain bands will become less numerous across the state's southern portion. Still, across Central Florida, more persistent rain will continue throughout the evening and overnight into the morning of Thursday. Expect torrential rains across Central Florida, with rainfall that could exceed 12 inches, as these rains will be constant for at least the next 12 to 16 hours.

The next high time in Sarasota will be shortly after 3 a.m. At this time, the winds will still be flowing onshore, causing more inundation.

Even with a more southerly track, or just south of the Tampa Bay area, there will still be devastating storm surge across the Tampa Bay region, with higher levels across Sarasota through Punta Gorda, possibly up to 15 feet.

Spanish version below.

—————————————————

El último boletín del Centro Nacional de Huracanes muestra que Milton está a unas 60 mph de Sarasota hacia el oeste-suroeste y se mueve hacia el noreste a unas 17 mph. Se espera que el huracán toque tierra al sur de la Bahía de Tampa el miércoles por la noche. Milton tiene vientos máximos sostenidos de 120 mph, y la cizalladura del viento y el aire más seco afectan la tormenta, pero esto también expande el campo de viento de Milton. Los vientos con fuerza de huracán se extienden hasta 35 millas desde el centro, y los vientos con fuerza de tormenta tropical se extienden hasta 255 millas.

Milton recorrerá la península de Florida a primera hora de la mañana a medida que va perdiendo categorías. Sin embargo, todavía se espera que sea un huracán incluso una vez que cruce hacia el Atlántico el jueves a última hora de la mañana.

La vigilancia por tornado está vigente hasta las 9 p.m.

Se han emitido numerosos avisos por tornado en todo el estado. Se han vuelto más abundantes en Florida Central a medida que Milton se mueve paralelo (más o menos) a la costa, llevándose su energía consigo. Las bandas de lluvia se están volviendo más esporádicas en el suroeste de Florida y el sureste de Florida.

Por esto el Servicio Nacional de Meteorología ha cancelado la vigilancia por tornado en Charlotte FL, DeSoto FL, Hardee FL, Highlands FL, Lee FL, Charlotte Harbor and Pine Island Sound.

Como se mencionó en el artículo anterior, a las 11 a. m. y a las 2 p. m., las bandas de lluvia serán menos numerosas en la parte sur del estado. Aún así, en toda Florida Central, las lluvias más persistentes continuarán durante la tarde y la noche hasta la mañana del jueves. Espere lluvias torrenciales en toda Florida Central, con precipitaciones que podrían exceder las 12 pulgadas, ya que estas lluvias serán constantes durante al menos las próximas 12 a 16 horas.

La próxima hora punta en Sarasota será poco después de las 3 a. m. A esta hora, los vientos seguirán soplando hacia la costa, provocando más inundaciones.

Incluso con una trayectoria más al sur, o justo al sur del área de la Bahía de Tampa, seguirá habiendo marejadas ciclónicas devastadoras en toda la región de la Bahía de Tampa, con niveles más altos en Sarasota hasta Punta Gorda, posiblemente de hasta 15 pies.

Copyright 2024 Storm Center