Tsuchinshan-ATLAS comet and the Caloosahatchee River

1 of 2 — comet3.jpg

The comet known as C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS as seen over the Caloosahatchee River on Tuesday night, Oct. 15, 2024, in Fort Myers. The comet was first discovered in 2023 by observers at the Purple Mountain Observatory in China and an Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) telescope in South Africa. The comet can be seen about 45 minutes after sunset each day through the end of October. It can be seen without special equipment but the best view is through a pair of binoculars. The comet isn’t expected to be visible again for 80,000 years.

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU