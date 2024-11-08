Election reaction: WGCU wants to know what you think

WGCU wants to know what you think about the recent election – both nationally and locally.

Are you excited, concerned, curious? What about? Leave a voicemail with your name, phone number and your thoughts at 877-288-4172 or share what you’re thinking at wgcunews@wgcu.org. Put “WGCU Asks You” in the subject line. We may reach out to you for a story later.

Our goal is a dialogue – between us and you, and between voters of different stripes.

Were you surprised that Donald Trump was elected to two non-consecutive terms, only the second time in history for that to happen (the first was Grover Cleveland, who was president from 1885 to 1889 and 1893 to 1897)? How did the Kamala Harris campaign fall short, do you think?

Were you surprised by any of the local races?

Do the results of the amendments have you relieved? Dismayed? Tell us.