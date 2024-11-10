© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Veterans Day events scheduled throughout Southwest Florida

WGCU | By Matt Civale
Published November 10, 2024 at 11:35 AM EST
Julia Carpenter, 11, sits at her grandmother's grave, World War II United States Marine Corp veteran Mary Winston, at the National Cemetery in Bourne, Mass., Friday afternoon, Nov. 11, 2011. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
Stephan Savoia/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Julia Carpenter, 11, sits at her grandmother's grave, World War II United States Marine Corps veteran Mary Winston, at the National Cemetery in Bourne, Mass., Friday afternoon, Nov. 11, 2011. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

Lee County:

Veterans Day Parade in Cape Coral

 

Fort Myers YMCA Veterans Day 5k

 

American Legion Post 303 Veterans Day grand reopening

 

Ben Allen Band Veterans Day benefit at the Nauti Parrot Oasis

 

Sign up to sing for the Naples Brass Veterans Day Concert

 

Veterans Day Parade in Sanibel

 

Second Annual Vet-fest in Cape Coral November 16th @ Northwest Regional Library

 

November 11th-15th Veteran Owned Small Business events

 

Desoto County

 

7th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony at Desoto Park

 

The Hernando Veterans Day Parade

 

DeSoto Veterans Day Parade November 9th

 

Collier County

Veterans Day free concert on Marco Island

 

Free entry into all national parks and Nike Missle Base open house

 

Veterans Day ceremony at Cambier Park

 

Hardee County:

City of Dunedin Veterans Day Celebration

 

Charlotte County:

https://www.pureflorida.com/blog/post/things-to-do-for-veterans-day/

 

Sarasota County:

Veterans Day parade in Sarasota

 

November 9th: Salute and Sip Veterans Day block party

 

Veterans Day ceremony at Trailer Estates Park

 

 

Highlands County:

 

Sebring Veterans Day parade and celebration

 

Avon Park Veterans Day Celebration

 

Sebring Veterans Day Car Show

 

Manatee County:

 

Manatee County Veterans Council Veterans Day parade

 
Tags
Top Story Veterans Day
Matt Civale
See stories by Matt Civale