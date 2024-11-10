Veterans Day events scheduled throughout Southwest Florida
Lee County:
Veterans Day Parade in Cape Coral
Fort Myers YMCA Veterans Day 5k
American Legion Post 303 Veterans Day grand reopening
Ben Allen Band Veterans Day benefit at the Nauti Parrot Oasis
Sign up to sing for the Naples Brass Veterans Day Concert
Veterans Day Parade in Sanibel
Second Annual Vet-fest in Cape Coral November 16th @ Northwest Regional Library
November 11th-15th Veteran Owned Small Business events
Desoto County
7th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony at Desoto Park
The Hernando Veterans Day Parade
DeSoto Veterans Day Parade November 9th
Collier County
Veterans Day free concert on Marco Island
Free entry into all national parks and Nike Missle Base open house
Veterans Day ceremony at Cambier Park
Hardee County:
City of Dunedin Veterans Day Celebration
Charlotte County:
https://www.pureflorida.com/blog/post/things-to-do-for-veterans-day/
Sarasota County:
Veterans Day parade in Sarasota
November 9th: Salute and Sip Veterans Day block party
Veterans Day ceremony at Trailer Estates Park
Highlands County:
Sebring Veterans Day parade and celebration
Avon Park Veterans Day Celebration
Manatee County:
Manatee County Veterans Council Veterans Day parade