North Fort Myers mom and kids find a 'few upgrades' become a surprise total home renovation

Erica Tague pulled her car over in front of her house, where a huge tarp covered the exterior. “That’s a big tarp,” she said she thought.

She and her three children had been staying at a local Best Western Hotel for two weeks while her air conditioning system was being repaired and a few upgrades done to the kitchen of her North Fort Myers home.

Or so she thought.

Builders Care and Lennar team up to make a North Fort Myers family's Christmas very merry

Until a recent afternoon, when she arrived to find that big tarp covering the front of her house and about 50 other people waiting for her. Most of them were in blue shirts signifying their association with either Lee BIA Builders Care or Lennar Homes, both of which played instrumental roles in what turned out to be a total refurbishment of Tague’s North Fort Myers home.

“It’s doesn’t even look like the same house,” she said through tears, as she held the hand of her 8-year-old son, David.

“Every ounce of this home has been updated,” said Builders Care Project Manager Audra McKinney. “Electrical, plumbing, air conditioning, all of it.” Add to that painting and flooring. "We took this down to the studs."

Clive Daniel Home donated the furnishings.

“This is the best Christmas ever. It’s just insane. Nothing will ever live up to it.” Erica Tague, expected AC repair but was surprised with total home totally renovation

Tague, who has two children with special needs, had reached out online to Builders Care, seeking assistance with her failing AC system. During a site visit, it became clear to the organization that the family needed more than air conditioning. The home required significant improvements, including the installation of interior doors and frames, lighting fixtures, flooring and more.

It was far more than “a few minor things” that Ray Kershaw, director of construction for Lennar, welcomed her to when she pulled her car up that day.

The house that Tague and her children, who include 16-year-old twins Marley and Matthew, came home to had been completely transformed.

The pantry was full of staples like peanut butter, soup and salmon; candles in various rooms lent a cinnamon scent; a Christmas tree and gifts adorned the living room; “I’ll be home for Christmas” was playing on the sound system; new wiring, ductwork, and windows were among the less visible but significant improvements.

1 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare003.jpg Erica Tague hugs Annette Nilles, the president of Builder’s Care, after she was surprised with a whole-house renovation on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, thanks to Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 2 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare004.jpg Erica Tague reacts after seeing her renovated house on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, thanks to Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes. Tague thought they were getting her new kitchen cabinets, so she was surprised to learn her entire how had been gutted and renovated. The family also got new furniture and appliances. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 3 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare007.jpg Erica Tague and her three children — Marley, David and Matthew — react to seeing their renovated house on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, thanks to Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes. Tague thought they were getting her new kitchen cabinets, so she was surprised to learn her entire how had been gutted and renovated. The family also got new furniture and appliances. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 4 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare010.jpg Erica Tague takes in her new room on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. Her home was gutted and renovated by Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes. She hasn’t had her own bedroom in years. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 5 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare034.jpg Erica Tague and her three children were surprised with a whole-house renovation on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, thanks to Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 6 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare031.jpg Erica Tague’s kitchen before it was renovated by Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes. Molly Beaudin / Lee Building Industry Association 7 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare032.jpg Erica Tague’s kitchen before it was renovated by Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes. Molly Beaudin / Lee Building Industry Association 8 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare009.jpg Marley Tague checks out her new room on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 9 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare022.jpg Erica Tague and her three children were surprised with a whole-house renovation on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, thanks to Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 10 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare027.jpg Erica Tague and her three children were surprised with a whole-house renovation on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, thanks to Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes. Molly Beaudin / Lee Building Industry Associatio 11 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare033.jpg Erica Tague’s bathroom before it was renovated by Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes. Molly Beaudin / Lee Building Industry Association 12 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare012.jpg Volunteers from Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes work on Erica Tague’s home on Dec. 12, 2024. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 13 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare023.jpg Erica Tague and her three children were surprised with a whole-house renovation on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, thanks to Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 14 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare018.jpg Erica Tague and her three children were surprised with a whole-house renovation on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, thanks to Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 15 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare026.jpg Erica Tague and her three children were surprised with a whole-house renovation on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, thanks to Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 16 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare008.jpg Erica Tague hugs her son David on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, after he saw his new room. Their house was completely renovated by Builder’s Care and their partners and Lennar Homes. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 17 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare024.jpg Erica Tague and her three children were surprised with a whole-house renovation on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, thanks to Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 18 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare025.jpg Erica Tague and her three children were surprised with a whole-house renovation on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, thanks to Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 19 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare020.jpg Erica Tague and her three children were surprised with a whole-house renovation on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, thanks to Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 20 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare021.jpg Erica Tague and her three children were surprised with a whole-house renovation on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, thanks to Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 21 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare028.jpg Volunteers from Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes work on Erica Tague’s home on Dec. 10, 2024. Molly Beaudin / Lee Building Industry Association 22 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare029.jpg Volunteers from Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes work on Erica Tague’s home on Dec. 10, 2024. Molly Beaudin / Lee Building Industry Association 23 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare030.jpg Volunteers from Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes work on Erica Tague’s home on Dec. 10, 2024. Molly Beaudin / Lee Building Industry Association 24 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare019.jpg Erica Tague and her three children were surprised with a whole-house renovation on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, thanks to Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 25 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare016.jpg Volunteers from Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes work on Erica Tague’s home on Dec. 12, 2024. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 26 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare017.jpg Volunteers from Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes work on Erica Tague’s home on Dec. 12, 2024. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 27 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare015.jpg Volunteers from Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes work on Erica Tague’s home on Dec. 12, 2024. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 28 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare013.jpg Volunteers from Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes work on Erica Tague’s home on Dec. 12, 2024. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 29 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare006.jpg David Tague reacts as he walks into his newly-renovated house on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, thanks to Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 30 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare014.jpg Volunteers from Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes work on Erica Tague’s home on Dec. 12, 2024. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 31 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare011.jpg Erica Tague kisses her son David on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 32 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare005.jpg Erica Tague and her three children — Marley, David and Matthew — react to seeing their renovated house on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, thanks to Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes. Tague thought they were getting her new kitchen cabinets, so she was surprised to learn her entire how had been gutted and renovated. The family also got new furniture and appliances. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 33 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare001.jpg Erica Tague and her three children — Marley, David and Matthew — react to seeing their renovated house on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, thanks to Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes. Tague thought they were getting her new kitchen cabinets, so she was surprised to learn her entire how had been gutted and renovated. The family also got new furniture and appliances. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 34 of 34 — 122024aiwbuilderscare002.jpg Erica Tague and her three children — Marley, David and Matthew — react to seeing their renovated house on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, thanks to Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes. Tague thought they were getting her new kitchen cabinets, so she was surprised to learn her entire how had been gutted and renovated. The family also got new furniture and appliances. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU

For the two weeks the Tagues had been in a hotel, at least 35 people worked every day at the house, including weekends, said Leigh Cloud, executive director of Builders Care. A nonprofit arm of the Lee Building Industry Association, Builders Care provides emergency construction services for the elderly or disabled.

Tague is a waiver support coordinator for nonprofit social services. She has lived in the house for a decade, through hurricanes that “just kept coming,” she said.

She had been sleeping on the couch in the living room, but since her garage has been renovated, she now has a bedroom and so do each of her kids.

“I am super grateful. I’m so happy and I can tell that they are so happy,” Tague said. “This is the best Christmas ever. It’s just insane. This will be the best Christmas. Nothing will ever live up to it.”

Andrea Melendez / WGCU Erica Tague and her three children were surprised with a whole-house renovation on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, thanks to Builder’s Care and Lennar Homes.

Since 2012, Builders Care has completed approximately 11 holiday projects for local homeowners. Lennar has partnered with Builders Care for nearly all of these projects since 2013.

Similar to this year’s project, each holiday project has gone above and beyond the scope of the homeowners’ initial requests to often include renovations and improvements throughout the entire home. In 2013, the holiday project included a total home demolition and new home built for a family in Fort Myers, and in 2015, they built a brand-new home for a family at a donated property in Cape Coral.



Cast of contributors

Improvements and modifications to the Tague home were made possible thanks to contributions from a number of local partner suppliers and contractors. Project partners included 84 Lumber; Accurate Grading; All American Shutters; American Woodmark Cabinets; Caloosa Cooling; Carrigan Brothers Plumbing; Clive Daniel Home; Coastal Waste and Recycling; DLS Frame Drywall and Stucco; Empire Electric; Fort Myers Sod; GE Appliances; GMZ Masonry; Gulf Coast Grading; HBJ Construction; Holiday Pools; Hometeam Pest Defense; HONC; John to Go; Juniper Landscaping; Lee County; Liberty Aluminum; MI Windows; Moen; Naples Hardscapes; Nash Moving; Niles Design Group; Nova Engineering; Pack Rat; PMC Painting; Raymond Building Supply; Rice Insulation and Glass; Sherwin Williams; Signs In One Day Cape Coral; Star Farms; Timberlake Cabinets; USA Grading; and Wayne Wiles Floor Coverings.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.