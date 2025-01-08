Three outdoor art festivals come to Southwest Florida on weekend of Jan. 11-12

Three outdoor art festivals come to Southwest Florida this weekend.

Courtesy of Naples Artcrafters / Naples Artcrafters On Saturday, January 11, the Naples Artcrafters bring their Fine Art & Craft Show to Fleischman Park.

On Saturday, January 11, the Naples Artcrafters bring their Fine Art & Craft Show to Fleischman Park. The Artcrafters have been promoting excellence in arts and crafts in Collier county and beyond for more than 58 years.

Courtesy of ArtsBonita / ArtsBonita This year marks the 25th anniversary of Bonita Springs National Art Festival.

Riverside Park on Old 41 in old Bonita will be the site of Bonita Springs National Arts Festival on January 11 and 12. Over the years, Bonita Springs National has been consistently ranked by Sunshine Artist Magazine as one of the finest in the country and this year it celebrates its 25th anniversary. Arts Bonita anticipates a two-day crowd of more than 20,000 people.

Courtesy of Cape Coral Rotary Club / Cape Coral Rotary Club As many as 140,000 people attend the Cape Coral Art Festival and Market Place each year.

According to the Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau, more than 140,000 people will descend this weekend on Cape Coral Parkway between Del Prado Boulevard and SE 15th Avenue for the 40th Annual Cape Coral Art Festival and Market Place. This festival showcases over 300 artists and craftspeople from around the world and was voted the Best Outdoor Event by the readers of Gulfshore Life magazine in 2020 and the 5th Best Art Festival in the nation by Sunshine Artist Magazine.

Because of the festival, Cape Coral Parkway will be closed from Coronado Parkway to Del Prado Boulevard beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, January 10. The roadway is expected to reopen at 10 p.m. Sunday, January 12.

Motorists should expect delays in the area and plan to use alternate routes.

MORE INFORMATION:

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The Cape Coral Art Festival and Market Place attracts more than 300 artists and craftspeople from around the world.

Go here for more on the Cape Coral Art Festival & Market Place.

Bonita Springs National Art Festival is held three times each year. The festival will return to Riverside Park on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8 and 9 and March 1 and 2. Proceeds from the festival stay in Bonita Springs and are used by Arts Bonita to support scholarships for emerging young artists and arts education programs in underserved schools.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Bonita Springs National Art Festival takes place on the malls nestled between the trees at picturesque Riverside Park.

For the second year in a row, the festival will feature People’s Choice Awards, in addition to the prestigious Best of Show, Best of 2D, and Best of 3D awards, recognizing exceptional talent across various mediums. The festival will also continue its tradition of honoring numerous distinctions for outstanding work.

Go here for more on Bonita Springs National Art Festival.

Courtesy of Naples Artcrafters / Naples Artcrafters Naples Artcrafters will hold fine art and crafts shows at Cambier Park in February, March and April

Naples Artcrafters organize six single-day outdoor fine art and crafts shows each season. Remaining shows will be held in Cambier Park on Saturday, Feb. 1, March 8 and April 12, 2025. Go here for more on Naples Artcrafters Fine Art & Crafts Show.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.