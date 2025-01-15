Luciano Pavarotti International Voice Competition is this week at Bower School of Music & the Arts

The late Luciano Pavarotti ran an international voice competition in Philadelphia in the 1980s and '90s to foster emerging opera talent. Opera Naples and the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation are bringing it back. The competition will be held at FGCU's Bower School of Music & the Arts Thursday through Saturday.

Opera Naples Maestro Ramon Tebar is delighted by the reception the voice competition is receiving in the opera community.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Opera Naples Maestro Ramon Tebar

“We had more than 400 applications,” Tebar reported. “We selected 20, who are coming from Europe, from Asia and America. We have three rounds, which will be held at Florida Gulf Coast University with a wonderful panel of judges.”

Courtesy of Luciano Pavarotti Foundation Opera Naples International Voice Competition / Luciano Pavarotti Foundation Opera Naples International Voice Competition Nicoletta Pavarotti headlines a jury that includes a number of opera luminaries.

In addition to Tebar, that panel includes Nicoletta Pavarotti and such opera luminaries as Sherrill Milnes, John Churchwell, Carrie-Ann Matheson and Nicola Colabianchi.

They’ll narrow the field to their top 10, who will compete in the finals at U. Tobe Recital Hall on Saturday.

“They’re going to sing a minimum of ten minutes on the first day, then 12 minutes on the second day and 15 minutes in the final,” noted Tebar.

While the first two days of competition are closed, the final is open to the public. At the end, the jury will select four winners who will receive contracts to perform live onstage during Opera Naples Festival Under the Stars in February. The exposure they receive, and contacts they make, will also help them build careers as professionals.

“We hope to select the most qualified, in terms of voice, but also acting wise, character and personality because, as we know, talent is not the only quality that will help an artist to make a career,” said Tebar. “There are so many other parameters, which you can see on the stage.”

The Pavarotti International Voice Competition of the ‘80s and ‘90s launched the careers of many opera stars. Tebar and Nicoletta Pavarotti expect the same results from this year’s voice competition, which will become an annual event.

The finals begin at 2 p.m. in U. Tobe Recital Hall at FGCU.

MORE INFORMATION:

The competition’s official name is the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation Opera Naples International Voice Competition.

Its goal is to foster the career development of promising young opera singers worldwide by providing a platform to be heard by a panel of opera world professionals and compete for artistic contracts that will significantly further their careers.

At its height, the renowned Luciano Pavarotti International Voice Competition had 1,500 applicants from over 25 countries.

Each of the four winners will receive a minimum of $10,000 in contracts to perform roles and/or concerts with Opera Naples as well as other companies, such as Boca Festival of the Arts and Teatro Pavarotti Freni Modena Italia. The winners will also star in the opening night performance of the Opera Naples 2025 Festival Under the Stars on February 27, 2025, as well as a performance in the Boca Festival of the Arts on March 1, 2025.

The contestants are:

· Sopranos: Hayley Abramowitz, Sarah Bacani, Laura Fernández, Luna Park, Victoria Ratto

· Mezzo-sopranos: Simona Genga, Maggie Reneé, Kim Stanish

· Tenors: Jordan Costa, William Johnson, Minghao Liu, Luke Norvell

· Baritones: Matthew Cossack, Minki Hong, Robert Raso

· Basses: Cumhur Görgün, David Kahng, Raul Velazco

The jury is comprised of:

· Nicoletta Pavarotti, President of the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation;

Ramón Tebar, Opera Naples Artistic and Music Director;

· Sherrill Milnes, Baritone and Co-Founder of the Sherrill Milnes VOICE Programs;

· Krzysztof Biernacki, Director of Bower School of Music and the Arts, Florida Gulf Coast University;

· Bruce Ford, Tenor;

· John Churchwell, Head of Music of San Francisco Opera;

· Carrie-Ann Matheson, Artistic Director of the San Francisco Opera Center, Adler Program and Merola Opera Program;

· Maria Todaro, General Director of Florida Grand Opera;

· Maria Zouves, Stage Director, Executive Director of the Sherrill Milnes VOICE Programs;

· Louis Otey, Baritone;

· Dr. Jeanie Darnell, Head of Vocal Studies, Florida Gulf Coast University School of Music;

· Manny Perez, MET Lindemann Program Faculty and Director of Voice Studies at Miami Music Festival;

· Burak Bilgili, Bass-baritone; and

· Nicola Colabianchi, Artistic Director of Teatro Lirico di Cagliari (Italy)

In addition to reviving the Pavarotti International Voice Competition, Opera Naples and the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation have collaborated to form the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation Opera Naples Academy.

The Academy aims to provide exceptional training for aspiring singers eager to refine their craft in the realm of opera. Chosen from a pool of 88 program applicants, eight participants are attending the Academy from January 7 through 19 at the Wang Opera Center where they are immersing themselves in a transformative thirteen-day experience, engaging in rigorous coaching, stage and orchestra rehearsals for Donizetti’s beloved opera Don Pasquale while also participating in masterclasses and insightful lectures led by a distinguished faculty of representatives from the opera.

With a commitment to nurturing the next generation of talent, the Luciano Pavarotti Foundation Opera Naples Academy is tuition-free. Originally founded by Ramón Tebar in collaboration with the legendary soprano Renata Scotto, this Academy is designed for emerging artists who aspire to launch their professional careers or enhance their existing paths, learning from some of the most revered figures in the operatic sphere.

Since its inception in 2017, the Academy has welcomed international participants from Asia, North and South America, and Europe. Renowned faculty members, including Sherrill Milnes, Bruce Ford, Verónica Villarroel, Manny Perez and Maria Zouves, have contributed their expertise, enriching the learning experience.

The Wang Opera Center is located at 2408 Linwood Avenue in Naples.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.