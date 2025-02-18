Audubon Florida transforming Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary campus

Don't worry about the birds and the rest of the wildlife during Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary's current upgrades, as it's doubtful they'll pay much attention.

But visitors will.

In a move to ensure Audubon Florida has all the resources and new spaces they'll need to increase the group's conservation efforts in the Western Everglades, it is transforming its campus to attract more visitors to stand with Audubon to preserve its 13,000 acres now and into the future.

WGCU Keith Laakkonnen

"Southwest Florida has been my home for my entire life," said Keith Laakkonnen, the sanctuary's director. " "I just hope more people will come out here to visit more of these treasures we have."

The treasures include a 2.5-mile raised boardwalk, huge cypress trees through to be 600-years-old, year-round classes for adults, and summer camps for kids.

The sanctuary also plays an important role in conservation efforts and serves as a research and education center with programs for school groups and other organizations to learn about the importance of preserving natural habitats.

The larger Corkscrew Regional Watershed is the 13,000-acre area off-limits to the public, but not to the flora and fauna. Most importantly, it's a place where tons of rainwater percolate down to various aquifers to provide clean drinking water to residents in the region.

The updated campus will include the John “Jack” Hayworth Western Everglades Research Center, the Brian and Heidi Miller Land Stewardship Operations Center, and the Paul Pacter Outdoor Classroom.

Hines, Liz / WGCU A boardwalk more than two miles long winds its way throughout the cooler shade of the large trees in the swampy area of the sanctuary

Mike Braun / WGCU All manner of birds, reptiles, mammals, insects and more are possible encounters at the Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary in Collier County. The sanctuary is undergoing an upgrade and remains open.

The new buildings will be placed where older ones were, to not disturb or confuse the wildlife either during or after the additions are put in place.

The campus transformation has already begun with 50 educational signs that explain the importance of prescribed fire, the wonders of wetlands, what makes a healthy watershed, cultural history, and how to identify species.

In the spring, a redesigned Spurlino Foundation Discovery Center exhibit hall will open within the Blair Visitor Center, exciting new displays that can be seen, heard, and touched.

Audubon Florida participates in various bird counts and habitat inspections throughout the year, while also working to inform the public and local and state politicians on avian issues and related topics.

Audubon Florida’s annual Coastal Watch report outlines the success, or failures, of the previous year’s shorebird nesting season throughout the state.

The environmental group also takes part in the South Florida Water Management District’s annual South Florida Wading Bird Report, which comes out a year or more after the nesting season it is highlighting.

Florida lawmakers earmarked some of the $20 million for the upgrades, and the sanctuary still needs another $5 million in donations to make everything a reality.

"Investments in this watershed mean investments in water quality as well as wildfire and flood protection for our communities,” Julie Wraithmell, Audubon Florida's director, said. "We're so grateful for last year's legislative investment positioning Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary as a center of excellence for watershed science."

