See something? Say something! Sanibel asking residents to share flooding, storm water issues

Hurricanes and record rainfall have put the issues of island resiliency and storm water management to the forefront on Sanibel Island.

The city contracted Johnson Engineering to do a full update to the island’s storm water master plan.

This will require inspections, repairs and upgrades to the existing structures as well as catch-basins, swales and culvert re-grading across the island.

To ensure the project is a success, the city is asking residents and business owners to share with city staff and engineers changes what they’ve witnessed with regards to flooding and storm water drainage since Hurricane Ian 2 ½ years ago.

“We want to hear from the public and we want to see what you guys are seeing in your localized areas, in your neighborhoods and if there are things that have happened or thing that have potentially changed, we want to make sure that we evaluate those things,” said city engineer Oisin Dolley.

The workshop is March 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sanibel Island Recreation Center.

Johnson Engineering’s March 11 presentation will be posted on the city’s website after the fact. Those unable to attend in -person are encouraged to provide feedback by emailing comments and suggestions to sanpw@mysanibel.com.

For additional information, please call Sanibel’s Public Works Department at 239-472-6397.

