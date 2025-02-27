Local National Parks face staff cuts via federal DOGE actions

At least 12 federal workers have been fired at Everglades National Park, according to Bill Wade of the Association of National Park Rangers.

The layoffs are among those imposed by the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency.

Biscayne National Park also lost three employees and there “could be more,” Wade wrote in an email.

Big Cypress Preserve experienced one layoff, according to Wade and Michelle Hanson, lands and permits coordinator at the park.

Related story

No information was available about the National Memorial in DeSoto County or Dry Tortugas National Park.

Wade had no information regarding the nature of the positions or what services could be affected.

“I’ve not heard of what the specific positions are, nor what specific impacts might be resulting,” Wade said.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.