Acreage added to Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park, provides more panther habitat

More than 60 acres spread over 17 land parcels have been added to Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park.

Conservation Florida, a leading land conservation nonprofit in Florida, in partnership with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP), secured the permanent protection of 17 key land parcels to expand the Fakahatchee Strand, Florida’s biggest state park.

The newly added acres ensure crucial connectivity within the world’s largest subtropical strand swamp for plants and wildlife found nowhere else in the United States, like the endangered Florida panther and the ghost orchid.

Lifeline for the endangered Florida panther

The Florida panther, one of the world’s most endangered mammals, relies on vast, connected landscapes for survival. With only an estimated 120-230 individuals remaining, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), habitat squeeze and fragmentation have contributed to the deaths of 36 panthers in the past year. Twenty-nine of those deaths were from vehicle strikes.

The 60.27 newly protected acres enhance habitat connectivity within the preserve — which stretches roughly 20 miles long and five miles wide. It provides room to roam, free from dangerous highways and subdivisions.

"This is a victory for Florida’s wild places and the species that depend on them," said Conservation Florida’s James Phillips. "Within moments of stepping onto these newly conserved acres, I came face to face with an endangered Florida panther for the first time in my life. It was a powerful reminder of why this work matters. Every acre we protect strengthens the habitat these incredible species rely on, ensuring that future generations can experience the wild beauty of Florida just as I did in that moment.”

1 of 5 — Owl.JPG Brandon A Guell 2 of 5 — Gator.JPG Brandon A Guell 3 of 5 — Florida panther.JPG Brandon A Guell 4 of 5 — Endangered leafy vanilla orchid.JPG Brandon A Guell 5 of 5 — Deer (1).JPG Brandon A Guell

The newly conserved acres are home to not only wide-ranging mammals like the endangered Florida panther and the beloved black bear, but also a multitude of state-listed endangered species like the cardinal airplant and the ribbon orchid.

“The Fakahatchee Strand is a truly special place,” said Conservation Florida CEO Traci Deen. “In one visit alone to the parcels we acquired, our team encountered rare plants and animals we’ve spent our entire lives wishing to see. It fills us with pride to have helped conserve one of the state’s most extraordinary wild places and added to our award-winning state parks system.”

A strand that stands the test of time

The Fakahatchee Strand has been a source of conservation conflict since the 1900s, when it was nearly destroyed by war-time logging endeavors. At its peak in 1948, loggers were removing one million board feet of cypress per week—devastating the strand’s ancient trees. However, in 1974, the Fakahatchee Strand Preserve was declared a state park thanks in part to persistent efforts made by local stakeholders. It has since been the focus of concerted conservation efforts and is now a vital component of the Florida Ecological Greenways Network (FEGN) and the Florida Wildlife Corridor, where it is recognized as a top priority for conservation (Priority 1).

CONSERVATION FLORIDA BROLL - Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park.mp4

Conservation Florida purchased the 17 environmentally sensitive land parcels from Avatar Properties. Once acquired, Conservation Florida partnered with the FDEP’s Division of State Lands to facilitate the transfer and acquisition of the properties to the state park system. The state of Florida now owns and manages the 60.27 acres that have been incorporated into the public preserve.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park is remarkable in its biodiversity; it is the only place in the world where bald cypress trees and royal palms share the forest canopy. Additionally, it is considered the "orchid capital of North America,” as it is home to 47 native orchid species, most of which are protected due to range-wide population declines catalyzed by poaching and habitat loss to development.

This recent addition to Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park was made possible through funding from Conservation Florida’s donors and FDEP’s Division of State Lands, highlighting the power of partnerships in preserving Florida’s natural resources.

To learn more about Conservation Florida’s ongoing work, visit www.conservationfla.org

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.