FGCU women's basketball team grabs ninth straight ASUN title; will hear NCAA tourney foe Sunday

NCAA D1

The FGCU Lady Eagles collected their 9th straight ASUN title Saturday with a 68-51 win over Central Arkansas at Alico Arena.

The win, under first-year Coach Chelsea Lyles, qualified the Atlantic Sun Conference champions for NCAA tournament play.

Coach Lyles said the Eagles did pretty well in the first half but the second half was likely not the team’s best this year.

“But we'll go and watch the film maybe tomorrow, celebrate this one today and then try and clean some things up before we go to the tournament,” she said.

Eagle Khamari Mitchell-Steen expressed overwhelming joy and disbelief about winning, attributing the success to reliance on their habits and game plan.

"It's unreal. Just feels so unreal. I'm just so happy," Mitchell-Steen said. "We knew that they're gonna come out and try to punch us hard, so we just had to rely on our habits and stick to that, or our game plan."

The win over the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears was FGCU's sixth with no losses. They last defeated the Sugar Bears 95 - 71 at their home court on Feb. 20.

The 2025 NCAA DI women's basketball tournament selection show will air Sunday at 8 p.m. on ESPN when the Eagles will find out who they start the tournament against and where.

