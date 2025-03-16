FGCU women are 14 seeds and will face off against 3 seed Oklahoma in 2025 NCAA D1 tournament

ESPN / WGCU Sunday night at Alico Arena the FGCU Eagles women's basketball team hears they will play Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma, on March 22 in the 2025 D1 Tournament.

The FGCU women's basketball team, winner of a ninth straight ASUN championship Saturday, was selected as the number 14 seed to play against 3 seed Oklahoma Sooners during Sunday's 2025 NCAA DI women's basketball tournament bracket selection show.

That contest will be played March 22 in Norman, Oklahoma. FGCU will pit its 30-3 record against the 25-7 Sooners.

Saturday night's Atlantic Sun Conference championship was the 12th overall title in the women's program history. The Eagles defeated the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears, 68-51, at Alico Arena.

The Eagles have gone two games deep into the D1 tournament four times since 2012.

In the 2006-07 season, the Eagles played into the NCAA Division II Women's Tournament. FGCU won it's way to the National Championship game but dropped a 61-45 decision to Southern Connecticut State.

