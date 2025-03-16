FGCU women are 14 seeds and will face off against 3 seed Oklahoma in 2025 NCAA D1 tournament
The FGCU women's basketball team, winner of a ninth straight ASUN championship Saturday, was selected as the number 14 seed to play against 3 seed Oklahoma Sooners during Sunday's 2025 NCAA DI women's basketball tournament bracket selection show.
That contest will be played March 22 in Norman, Oklahoma. FGCU will pit its 30-3 record against the 25-7 Sooners.
Saturday night's Atlantic Sun Conference championship was the 12th overall title in the women's program history. The Eagles defeated the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears, 68-51, at Alico Arena.
The Eagles have gone two games deep into the D1 tournament four times since 2012.
In the 2006-07 season, the Eagles played into the NCAA Division II Women's Tournament. FGCU won it's way to the National Championship game but dropped a 61-45 decision to Southern Connecticut State.
WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.