Chelsea Lyles stepping down as head coach of FGCU women's basketball program

Florida Gulf Coast University's Chelsea Lyles has announced she is stepping down as head women's basketball coach of the Eagles.

The university posted the information on its women's athletics site Monday and issued a release.

"Over the past 17 years as an Eagle, I have made unforgettable memories, learned big lessons, experienced the joy of success and the mantle of leadership,." Lyles said in the posted story. " I have so much gratitude for the people that made my time here special and will cherish the relationships made with student-athletes for a lifetime. This year was special, and I am very proud of what this team was able to accomplish this season and thank them for the memories,."

Lyles just completed her first season as head coach, but is a longtime Eagle, rising through the coaching ranks after starting at FGCU as a student-athlete in 2008. Lyles officially joined the staff as an assistant coach in 2011 and entered the 2024-25 season in her sixth year as an associate head coach with a 148-20 record.

She took the Eagles to the NCAA Division I tournament where they lost in the first round 81-58 to the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.

"FGCU has been a constant for me for so long and change is inevitable. With mixed emotions, I've come to the decision that it is time for me to leave the nest. FGCU has a bright future, and I will always cheer for the Eagles and be an Eagle myself," Lyles continued. "My most sincere gratitude to previous head coach Karl Smesko, President Timur, Athletic Director Hargis and our administration, the talented coaches I have worked with, our incredible fans and the student-athletes I have been blessed to know. I would not be the person I am today without their trust and support."

As the second head coach in FGCU's women's basketball program, Lyles stepped into the role early in the 2024-2025 season after the departure of Karl Smesko. Under her leadership, the Eagles preserved their winning tradition and earned their ninth straight Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament title to reach the Big Dance for the 11th time in program history. As ASUN Coach of the Year, Lyles directed the Eagles to a 30-win season and an undefeated mark (18-0) in conference play.

FGCU's student-athletes also raked in accolades on and off the court. This season, Emani Jefferson was named ASUN Player of the Year and ASUN Tournament MVP. Lauryn Taylor was named ASUN Third Team honoree and Khamari Mitchell-Steen and Taylor made the All-Tournament list. Dolly Cairns was named the ASUN Scholar Athlete of the Year. Cairns became the fifth Eagle to win the honor and the first since 2023.

During her first year as head coach, Lyles went 30-2, which included a win over a Power 4 and Big East team. Only FGCU and UConn have won 25 or more games for 15 straight years. She also built the nation's 9th-best scoring defense heading into the NCAA Tournament, allowing just 53.6 points per game. Lyles put the Eagles in a position to receive votes in the USA Today Top 25 Coaches Poll for 11 straight weeks and No. 5 overall in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 Poll.

"We are grateful to Chelsea for her service and contributions to FGCU as a student-athlete and women's basketball coach," said FGCU Director of Athletics Colin Hargis. "She has had many accomplishments, including serving as head coach during the 2024-25 season, winning ASUN Coach of the Year and leading our women's basketball program to its 9th straight NCAA tournament appearance. We wish her the best in her future endeavors."

A national search will begin immediately to find the next head coach for the FGCU women's basketball program.

