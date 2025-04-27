Minimum wage bill likely dead; attempt to carve exemption fails

A proposal to carve an exemption in the state’s voter-approved minimum wage isn’t expected to pass during this year’s legislative session, Senate President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, told reporters last week.

“I don’t love it, to tell you the truth,” Albritton said. “I think if somebody works, whether they’re being an apprentice or whatever, the minimum wage is in the (state) Constitution for a reason.”

When pressed if the bill is dead, Albritton added, “I would expect so.”

The proposal (SB 676 and HB 541) sought to allow people to voluntarily accept pay below the minimum wage when employed in positions deemed a “work-study, internship, pre-apprenticeship, or other similar work-based learning opportunity.”

Senate sponsor Jonathan Martin, R-Fort Myers, argued the proposal would help people gain skills through entry-level work experience that isn’t available at the state’s minimum wage.

Opponents countered that employers would simply redefine entry-level jobs as “internships.” A 2020 state constitutional amendment required gradual increases in the minimum wage. It is $13 an hour and will increase to $14 an hour on Sept. 30 and will go to $15 an hour on Sept. 30, 2026. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour.