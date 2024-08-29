Tori Foltz

With the presidential election fast approaching, the League of Women Voters (LWV) of Lee County is gearing up to help citizens stay informed.The LWV is a non-partisan, nonprofit political organization with over 700 chapters across the U.S. The organization was founded in 1920 and strives to protect and expand voting rights. The LWV does not support or oppose candidates and political parties but does have positions on issues.Among the local league’s initiatives are programs specific to the upcoming general election.