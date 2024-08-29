© 2024 WGCU News
Tori Foltz

  • League of Women Voters volunteers Holly Syllaba and Dorothy Browning help students register to vote on the FGCU campus.
    Election
    League of Women Voters educates citizens ahead of general election
    Tori Foltz
    With the presidential election fast approaching, the League of Women Voters (LWV) of Lee County is gearing up to help citizens stay informed.The LWV is a non-partisan, nonprofit political organization with over 700 chapters across the U.S. The organization was founded in 1920 and strives to protect and expand voting rights. The LWV does not support or oppose candidates and political parties but does have positions on issues.Among the local league’s initiatives are programs specific to the upcoming general election.