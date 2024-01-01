Ways To Give Support
Support that empowers your voice every day and every step of the way
Your support helps us bring you the best in news, arts, and culture.
Donations, gifts and support from organizations and individuals like you help WGCU bring you the best in news, arts, and culture. Your gift helps us produce high-quality programming that informs, educates, and entertains our community. Your support also helps us fund important community initiatives, such as our education and outreach programs. Thank you for your generosity!
Here are ways you can make a difference:
Your financial support of WGCU gives voice to unique local perspectives, with in-depth news reporting and entertaining stories about the people who call Southwest Florida home. Your gift ensures that everyone in our community continues to have access to quality PBS and NPR programming.
Leadership giving plays a crucial role in sustaining and advancing the operations of WGCU. By making substantial gifts, leaders in our community demonstrate their commitment to the principles of public media, which include providing access to high-quality, educational, and informative content to the public.
Corporate sponsorships at WGCU FM and TV reach affluent, educated and engaged Southwest Floridians in an uncluttered environment. Sponsorship on WGCU is a partnership between your business, event or charity and our audience. It is a bond that is unique to public broadcasting, our audience supports those companies that join them in support of WGCU. Let our team tailor a unique and specific plan that will reach your best customers and our best listeners and viewers.