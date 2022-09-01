-
The nature center will be closed for maintenance on buildings and grounds from Sept. 4 to 27
In recent years as the social and political landscapes have evolved in this country, the role of higher education and the jobs of its leaders have had to evolve as well. Mike Kiniry spoke with FGCU President, Dr. Mike Martin, about some of the political pressures Florida universities are navigating, including the "intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity" survey some university students and staff have been asked to complete, and the new so-called ‘Stop Woke Act’ signed by Governor Ron DeSantis in July.
Moore About Business: Growth and Workforce Development from the Southwest Regional Manufacturers AssociationKaren Moore is the publisher of Southwest Florida Business Today. This week's Moore About Business takes a look at alternative educational opportunities for future manufacturing employees.