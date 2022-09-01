In recent years as the social and political landscapes have evolved in this country, the role of higher education and the jobs of its leaders have had to evolve as well. Mike Kiniry spoke with FGCU President, Dr. Mike Martin, about some of the political pressures Florida universities are navigating, including the "intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity" survey some university students and staff have been asked to complete, and the new so-called ‘Stop Woke Act’ signed by Governor Ron DeSantis in July.

Listen • 4:47