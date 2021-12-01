11 Images
"World Ukulele Day” in Bonita Springs
Over a hundred people gathered on the first Sunday in February to listen, learn, and play the smallest member of the guitar family at the first ever celebration of “World Ukulele Day” in Bonita Springs.
The event featured free concerts by local and national artists, and lessons for attendees of all ages and experience levels.
020625WorldUkuleleDay004.jpg
Lyle Haskin and his wife Pat take a ukulele lesson during World Ukulele Day in Bonita Springs on Sunday, February 2, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
020625WorldUkuleleDay003.jpg
Ukulele players and spectators gathered to celebrate World Ukulele Day at Riverside Park in Bonita Springs on Sunday, February 2, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
020625WorldUkuleleDay001.jpg
Ukulele players and spectators gathered to celebrate World Ukulele Day at Riverside Park in Bonita Springs on Sunday, February 2, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
020625WorldUkuleleDay002.jpg
Dorothy Melchin sings and plays her ukulele with dozens of other players during the World Ukulele Day celebration at Riverside Park in Bonita Springs on Sunday, February 2, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
020625WorldUkuleleDay005.jpg
Lyle Haskin and his wife Pat take a ukulele lesson during World Ukulele Day in Bonita Springs on Sunday, February 2, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
020625WorldUkuleleDay006.jpg
Lyle Haskin and his wife Pat take a ukulele lesson during World Ukulele Day in Bonita Springs on Sunday, February 2, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
020625WorldUkuleleDay007.jpg
Ukulele players and spectators gathered to celebrate World Ukulele Day at Riverside Park in Bonita Springs on Sunday, February 2, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
020625WorldUkuleleDay008.jpg
Emily Steele teaches a ukulele lesson during the World Ukulele Day celebration in Bonita Springs on Sunday, February 2, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
020625WorldUkuleleDay009.jpg
Emily Steele teaches a ukulele lesson during the World Ukulele Day celebration in Bonita Springs on Sunday, February 2, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
020625WorldUkuleleDay010.jpg
Ukulele players and spectators gathered to celebrate World Ukulele Day at Riverside Park in Bonita Springs on Sunday, February 2, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
020625WorldUkuleleDay011.jpg
Ukulele players and spectators gathered to celebrate World Ukulele Day at Riverside Park in Bonita Springs on Sunday, February 2, 2025. (Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU)
1/11