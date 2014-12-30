Ziegler gallery

Ziegler pair.JPG

A second video has been recovered by police showing Bridget Ziegler engaging in sexual relations with a woman, sources said. It is not known if the woman in the video is the same woman who has alleged she was sexually assaulted by Christian Ziegler. Neither Christian nor Bridget Ziegler have responded to requests for comment from the Florida Center for Government Accountability's Trident. Bridget Ziegler is also a cofounder of the conservative Moms for Liberty. (File/Trident / WGCU)