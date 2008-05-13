18 Images
Zoe the bloodhound for Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office introduced their new four-legged hire – a bloodhound named Zoe. Her handler, Cpl. Steven Sella, received her after the unexpected death of his previous bloodhound, Copper. Zoe is already scent-discriminate trained from Scent Evidence K9 in Tallahassee.
Zoe climbed up on Cpl. Steven Sella at the end of the press conference.
Zoe is already an expert at using her nose.
Zoe is allowed to be a social dog out in the community, when she isn't working.
Zoe has her own ID badge.
Zoe wears a badge and her giant ears acts as a cone to funnel smell to her nose while tracking.
Zoe wears a badge and her giant ears acts as a cone to funnel smell to her nose while tracking.
Zoe flopped onto the floor as she tires during the event.
Zoe climbed up on Cpl. Steven Sella at the end of the press conference.
Moments from the press conference.
Moments from the press conference.
Moments from the press conference.
Moments from the press conference.
Moments from the press conference.
Moments from the press conference.
Moments from the press conference.
Moments from the press conference.
Moments from the press conference.
Moments from the press conference.
