Zoe the bloodhound for Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

Zoe is allowed to be a social dog out in the community, when she isn’t working. Moments from the press conference. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office introduced their new four-legged hire – a bloodhound named Zoe. Her handler, Cpl. Steven Sella, received her after the unexpected death of his previous bloodhound, Copper. Zoe is already scent-discriminate trained from Scent Evidence K9 in Tallahassee, FL. Through a grant, CCSO adopted Zoe on September 18, 2023. She is 8 months old. (Andrea Melendez/WGCU)