Thief In Wisconsin Walks Off With Cardboard Cutout Of Police Chief

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Police in Green Bay, Wis., have put cardboard cutouts of their police chief, Andrew Smith, in stores. He looks stern, holding a message - win a free ride in a police car by shoplifting from this store. Well, somebody was so intimidated by the chief that they walked off with the chief. They stole one of these cutouts. That's according to the Green Bay Press-Gazette, which says that Smith is proud that overall, shoplifting has gone down by 5 percent. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

