As schools open, Bernier discusses concerns (part 2)

Lee County schools open August 10. In the second part of a two-part interview, Dr. Christopher Bernier, who took over as superintendent last spring, discusses how you can contribute to choosing new school board members, what he is doing to help insure student safety, and what he is looking forward to about the first day of school.

To hear the conversation, click the blue "listen" oval above.

The app for tracking the bus Dr. Bernier refers to in part I can be found here: https://wheresthebus.com/

Here's a video on how to use it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7xGq77HZLd8&t=2s

But be forewarned that the app only helps if your child is on their assigned bus. If your child's route does not have an assigned driver (which many of them won't), the app will probably not give you the information you want. So if you are frustrated by the problems the driver shortage is creating for your family, the app may only serve to frustrate you more.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.