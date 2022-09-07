© 2022 WGCU News
Steve Bannon faces fraud charges in New York over the We Build the Wall charity

By Andrea Bernstein
Published September 7, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT
Steve Bannon speaks to the media as his lawyer Matthew Evan Corcoran listens after his trial for contempt of Congress began at the U.S. District Courthouse on July 19 in Washington, D.C.
Tasos Katopodis
/
Getty Images
Updated September 7, 2022 at 8:37 AM ET

New York state is charging former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon with fraud related to the We Build the Wall charity. Bannon raised funds from donors to construct a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border.

Bannon and others have been accused of skimming money for personal use.

A source familiar with the case says Bannon will turn himself in to authorities in New York on Thursday.

