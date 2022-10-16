Lee opening 70 schools and eight special centers this week; more to come as critical criteria is met

The School District of Lee County will resume classes at 70 schools and eight special centers this week.

All of the sites have cleared the nine criteria the District established to ensure the campuses were safe for students and staff to return.

Nine more schools were cleared over the weekend to start classes on Wednesday:

Caloosa Elementary

Cypress Lake Middle School

Dunbar Community School

Fort Myers High School

Fort Myers Technical College

North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts

Southwest Florida Public Service Academy

Success Academy

Trafalgar Middle School

As schools are cleared to open, principals communicate with students and staff about the reunification days for both groups before classes begin.

Starting classes Monday:

Bonita Springs Elementary

Bonita Springs Middle

Colonial Elementary

Diplomat Elementary

Franklin Park Elementary

Gulf Elementary

Fort Myers Middle

Orange River Elementary

Orangewood Elementary

Three Oaks Elementary

Tice Elementary

Trafalgar Elementary School

Tropic Isles Elementary School

Starting classes Tuesday:

Allen Park Elementary

Buckingham Exceptional Center

Cypress Lake High

Edison Park Elementary

Hancock Creek Elementary

Ida S. Baker High

J. Colin English Elementary

James Stephens Elementary

Lee Virtual School

Littleton Elementary

Manatee Elementary

Pinewoods Elementary

Royal Palm Exceptional Center

Tanglewood Elementary

Three Oaks Middle

Villas Elementary

Previously announced as starting classes Wednesday:

The Alva School

Bayshore Elementary

Bonita Springs High School

Caloosa Elementary

Cape Elementary

Cape Coral High

Cape Coral Technical College

Challenger Middle

Cypress Lake Middle School

Dunbar Community School

Dunbar High

East Lee County High

Edgewood Elementary

Estero High School

Fort Myers High School

Fort Myers Technical College

G. Weaver Hipps Elementary

Gateway Elementary

Gateway High School

Harns Marsh Elementary

Harns Marsh Middle

Island Coast High

Lehigh Acres Middle

Lehigh Elementary

Lehigh Senior High

Mariner High

Mariner Middle

Mirror Lakes Elementary

North Fort Myers Academy for the Arts

Oak Hammock Middle

Patriot Elementary

Pelican Elementary

Ray V. Pottorf Elementary

Rayma Page Elementary

River Hall Elementary

Riverdale High

San Carlos Park Elementary

South Fort Myers High

Southwest Florida Public Service Academy

Spring Creek Elementary

Success Academy

Sunshine Elementary

Tortuga Preserve Elementary

Trafalgar Middle School

Treeline Elementary

Varsity Lakes Middle

Veterans Park Academy for the Arts

Starting classes Thursday:

Fort Myers Beach Elementary and The Sanibel School, both at partner school San Carlos Park Elementary

Nine criteria were set by the School District to safely open a school. All nine must be met before a campus is cleared to open.

1. Reliable power

2. Potable water

3. Professional assessment:

4. Leak secure

5. Working air conditioning

6. Functioning fire alarm and intercom

7. Indoor air quality

8. Debris cleaned up

9. Ability to serve food

Eleven schools and 5 special centers are still waiting to clear all nine criteria before receiving clearance to open. The complete list of schools ready to open and their first day of classes is available on the School District website at https://www.leeschools.net/weather_watch

