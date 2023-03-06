FDLE arrests former Glades County school board official for grand theft, official misconduct

Following an FDLE investigation, Sue B. Woodward, 68, of Texarkana, Arkansas, faces charges of one count each of grand theft and official misconduct, both felonies.

Woodward served as finance director for the Glades County School Board from June 2012 to September 2021.

The investigation began in January 2022, when school board leadership reached out to FDLE with allegations that Woodward had misappropriated more than $15,000 in school board funds for personal benefit.

Agents discovered that Woodward, acting in her capacity as finance director, abused her position to alter her retirement worksheet so as to receive higher payouts for sick and vacation leave on her final paycheck than was legally allowed.

The investigation showed that Woodward misused her public office to overpay herself by $15,257.68.

Woodward turned herself in on an FDLE warrant and was booked into the Glades County Jail Feb. 27 on a $15,000 bond. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 20th Judicial Circuit.

